How To Choose The Best Panini Press For Your Kitchen

There are certain kitchen appliances that we don't necessarily need, but we very much want. A panini press is one of those that you don't often think about as a pure necessity. However, when you're making a sandwich at home, the thought of a beautifully golden crust, with those signature grill marks and some cheese oozing out, is enough to make you dream of owning your own panini press. A sandwich is very often the quick and convenient meal of choice, especially around lunch time, and there's no denying that you can give your grilled cheese a major upgrade in a panini press. When you look at it that way, you can see how this tool can become an important part of your cooking routine and an appliance that you can even use daily.

Panini presses, or indoor grills as they're sometimes called, have come a long way since the late '90s when they were really first popular. Nowadays, you can get relatively lightweight models with various functions, including adjustable thermostats, hinging lids, reversible plates for different types of grilling, and more. As someone who uses a panini press daily for both personal and professional cooking, I've tried different brands and models over the years and have a good sense of what makes a good panini press. Here are some things to look out for when choosing the best panini press for your kitchen.