The 2-Step Method To Reheat A Burrito That Tastes Freshly Made

There's no better way to fill you up than a burrito stuffed to the brim with rice, beans, meat, veggies, and cheese. Depending on how you fill it, it can be a great source of protein and fiber, too. Whether you go for a simple bean burrito or a grilled salmon burrito, the options to please your palate — and fill your stomach — are endless. But we've all had a burrito that's far too big to finish in one sitting, no matter how hard you try. In instances like this, throw the leftovers in the fridge, and when you're ready to eat it, use our favorite 2-step TikTok hack, which requires you to steam it and then throw it onto a panini press to reheat it.

When you think of foods you should be steaming, burritos don't immediately come to mind. However, steaming a leftover burrito is a great way to heat up the inside of it to ensure that it's full of melty cheese and warm rice and beans. Keep it wrapped in foil and place it on a steamer over the stovetop and cover it up for about five to 10 minutes. After that, feel the tortilla to see if the ingredients inside have been warmed up. Remove the foil, and place it onto a panini press for two to three minutes to allow it to reach your desired level of crispiness.