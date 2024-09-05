The 2-Step Method To Reheat A Burrito That Tastes Freshly Made
There's no better way to fill you up than a burrito stuffed to the brim with rice, beans, meat, veggies, and cheese. Depending on how you fill it, it can be a great source of protein and fiber, too. Whether you go for a simple bean burrito or a grilled salmon burrito, the options to please your palate — and fill your stomach — are endless. But we've all had a burrito that's far too big to finish in one sitting, no matter how hard you try. In instances like this, throw the leftovers in the fridge, and when you're ready to eat it, use our favorite 2-step TikTok hack, which requires you to steam it and then throw it onto a panini press to reheat it.
When you think of foods you should be steaming, burritos don't immediately come to mind. However, steaming a leftover burrito is a great way to heat up the inside of it to ensure that it's full of melty cheese and warm rice and beans. Keep it wrapped in foil and place it on a steamer over the stovetop and cover it up for about five to 10 minutes. After that, feel the tortilla to see if the ingredients inside have been warmed up. Remove the foil, and place it onto a panini press for two to three minutes to allow it to reach your desired level of crispiness.
More methods to reheat a burrito
The 2-step method ensures that the inside of your burrito is at a proper temperature and that you're not missing out on a great texture, and while it's among our favorites, there are plenty of other great ways to reheat burritos if you don't have a panini press. For example, one of the absolute best ways to heat burritos is in the oven. For this method, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Just like you would with the steam method, make sure to wrap your burrito in aluminum foil, and then place it on a baking tray. It should take around 15 to 20 minutes, but you can use a meat thermometer to ensure that it's up to temp; if you do this, the inner temperature should be around 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're an air fryer aficionado, you're in luck, as that's another great way to reheat leftover burritos. Be aware that this method will likely make your burrito crispier than the oven or the panini press would. If you're okay with a crispier burrito, pop it into your air fryer's basket and heat it for about two to three minutes. Whichever method you choose, there's no doubt that you'll be happy you had leftovers.