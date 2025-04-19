The Chain Restaurant You Didn't Realize Served Breakfast All Day

All-day breakfast is a beautiful thing, but not every restaurant serves it. And if you don't have a local diner nearby, it can be hard to get an omelet at 8 p.m., even though sometimes an evening omelet is a necessity. We went through a period where there seemed to be an all-day breakfast trend among restaurants, but there's not much of that happening these days.

Luckily, there is one national chain that you may not realize has a breakfast menu served all day, every day. It's known for having one of the largest, most comprehensive menus out there, a far cry from the smaller, original menu, so it's no wonder all-day breakfast gets lost in the shuffle with The Cheesecake Factory. But it's there!

While the all-day breakfast menu items are pretty basic — eggs, bacon, ham, potatoes, toast, omelets, steak and eggs, and a breakfast sandwich — they're enough to get the job done in desperate times. There are plenty of toppings, including cheeses, veggies, and breakfast meats, that you can choose for your omelets, and the breakfast sandwich actually sounds delicious. "Scrambled egg, smoked bacon, ham, grilled tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on grilled brioche bread?" Yes, please. Not to mention, Cheesecake Factory's breakfast potatoes are some of the best out there, as some Redditors have gushed. But wait, there's more!