The Chain Restaurant You Didn't Realize Served Breakfast All Day
All-day breakfast is a beautiful thing, but not every restaurant serves it. And if you don't have a local diner nearby, it can be hard to get an omelet at 8 p.m., even though sometimes an evening omelet is a necessity. We went through a period where there seemed to be an all-day breakfast trend among restaurants, but there's not much of that happening these days.
Luckily, there is one national chain that you may not realize has a breakfast menu served all day, every day. It's known for having one of the largest, most comprehensive menus out there, a far cry from the smaller, original menu, so it's no wonder all-day breakfast gets lost in the shuffle with The Cheesecake Factory. But it's there!
While the all-day breakfast menu items are pretty basic — eggs, bacon, ham, potatoes, toast, omelets, steak and eggs, and a breakfast sandwich — they're enough to get the job done in desperate times. There are plenty of toppings, including cheeses, veggies, and breakfast meats, that you can choose for your omelets, and the breakfast sandwich actually sounds delicious. "Scrambled egg, smoked bacon, ham, grilled tomato, melted cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on grilled brioche bread?" Yes, please. Not to mention, Cheesecake Factory's breakfast potatoes are some of the best out there, as some Redditors have gushed. But wait, there's more!
The best breakfast items to order at The Cheesecake Factory
So, with all these options, which items stand out on The Cheesecake Factory's breakfast menu? Some customers have shouted out the lemon ricotta pancakes and the bacon-avocado eggs Benedict. YouTuber Erin Robinson tried every single breakfast and brunch item on the Cheesecake Factory menu, and her top choice was also the lemon ricotta pancakes. Seems like that's the dish to try when it comes to weekend brunch.
Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 for Robinson were the bruléed French toast and the chilaquiles, respectively. While there are definitely dishes you should avoid ordering from the Cheesecake Factory, most of the restaurant's breakfast and brunch items don't seem to be among them. In fact, they get some pretty good reviews from people who've tried them. So if you find yourself with a hankering for pancakes or French toast (and maybe some cheesecake too), you'll know where to go next time.
The Cheesecake Factory also serves weekend brunch
If you happen to hit up The Cheesecake Factory on a Saturday or Sunday before 2 p.m., there's a whole different indulgent brunch menu to try; it has some truly exciting offerings as an alternative to the all-day breakfast. You can order Belgian waffles, fried chicken and waffles, cinnamon roll pancakes, lemon ricotta pancakes, bruléed French toast, eggs Benedict, breakfast flatbread, a breakfast burrito, a Monte Cristo sandwich, and more. Maybe the Cheesecake Factory menu really does have everything.
When asked to share their favorite Cheesecake Factory dishes, one Reddit user who says they worked at the restaurant as a baker singled out the jambalaya hash, a weekend brunch item that is described as "spicy Cajun andouille sausage sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and potatoes in a spicy sauce, served over white rice and topped with fried eggs." The Reddit user suggested ordering it with over-easy eggs so the yolks run into the jambalaya and rice. In a word, yum.