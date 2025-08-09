The Cheesecake Factory's Best Selling Dish Isn't Cheesecake - It's Not Even In The Top 3

The Cheesecake Factory's famously gargantuan menu is more than 20 pages long. Still, after browsing this novella, most foodies are landing on one common dish. The chain's most popularly ordered item isn't a Glamburger or anything Skinnylicious. It isn't even the titular cheesecake. According to an in-depth Vox write-up with information from an inside sales source, the most popular dish on the Cheesecake Factory's sprawling menu is fettuccine Alfredo. The dish gets ordered more than 200,000 times every single month.

Chicken fettuccine Alfredo ranked highly in our roundup of the absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden as well. It's a fan favorite dish for a reason: it's accessible, hearty, and picky-eater-friendly yet inherently elevated. At the Cheesecake Factory, maybe fettuccine Alfredo simply offers a safe, familiar option for folks who might be overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of menu options.

"Sometimes people go after creativity and sometimes people just want something delicious that is not as intimidating," chef Brandon Cook, executive chef of culinary research and development at the Cheesecake Factory, told Vox. "And when you've got a great fettuccine Alfredo — and our guests tell us that they love our version — we love it." The only descriptor for the dish on the official Cheesecake Factory website is fettuccine pasta in "a rich parmesan cream sauce," a minimal yet winning formula. The entree costs $24.50 at a restaurant location in New York.