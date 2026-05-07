Review: Costco Takes On Takeout With Its Bold New Beef And Broccoli Noodles

Here's a tough question: If you could only get one dish from your favorite Chinese takeout spot, what would it be? I bet about nine out of 10 of you would choose beef and broccoli as your dish of choice, and honestly, I couldn't blame you. Meat, veggies, a sumptuous sauce, and some rice or noodles — it's a pretty well-rounded meal if I've ever seen one.

Well, if you're the happy holder of a Costco membership card, there's a new way to get your beef and broccoli fix. Containers of the easy stir-fry were spotted in the store's prepared foods section, so, of course, I had to head over immediately to grab one. As an avid takeout fan, my standards are definitely up there. Could Costco's cook-it-yourself version live up to the hype of my favorite takeout?