How To Stretch Costco's $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken Into A Week's Worth Of Meals

Portioning up your rotisserie chicken on the day you bring it home is the best way to set yourself up for a week of delicious meals. Once you've let the meat cool for around 30 minutes (this helps to prevent dryness), you can get to work. Start by slicing off the breasts, thighs, wings, and back section. Then, remove the remaining meat from the carcass by using a knife or simply pulling it off with your hands. You can leave the breasts and wings intact, ready to enjoy that same day. For the rest of the chicken, a good approach is to cut half of the meat into bite-sized chunks and shred the other half to give you plenty of options for repurposing later.

According to the USDA, cooked and refrigerated chicken should be consumed within four days. So, while the majority of your portioned meat can be stored in the fridge, you'll need to pop some of it into the freezer if you want it to last for the full week. Separate the prepared chicken into seven airtight containers or sealable freezer bags, placing four of them in the fridge and three in the freezer. You'll defrost the frozen chicken towards the end of the week. And, don't throw away the carcass. This will come in handy for making a rich, savory homemade broth.