Turn Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Into This Cozy, Old-School Casserole

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking no more than an hour to prep with ingredients you can probably pull from the fridge or pantry, it's no wonder so many people — especially those from the South — have fond memories of the humble, but super-filling poppy seed chicken casserole. All it takes is some shredded chicken, a quick cream sauce made from a good can of condensed soup (like Campbell's Cream of Chicken) plus a bit of sour cream, and of course, poppy seeds, and you've got a comforting classic that can bring everyone to the table, then send them off satisfied. But rather than making it from scratch, if you've got a rotisserie chicken leftover from the other night's dinner, the good news is you can have your casserole ready in half the time.

Since it's already cooked and seasoned, there's no need to tend to raw chicken breasts or filets on the stove — just shred and reheat what you have. It's one of the easiest ways to stretch that plump bird you brought home from Costco or Walmart and make sure nothing in the kitchen goes to waste.