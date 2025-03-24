5 Indulgent Sandwiches You Should Be Making With Rotisserie Chicken

If you have taken the trouble to season and cook a full rotisserie chicken but find that the bird is just a bit too big for your appetite, consider yourself fortunate. Those flavorful pieces of meat are prime for the making. Whether you're simply lounging at home or packing lunch to take to work, we have several sandwich recipes that are guaranteed to spark an upward trajectory for the rest of your day.

Store-bought rotisserie chickens can be your secret weapon for this week's meal prep, as the meat can be a cost-effective purchase while cutting down on time spent in the kitchen. With flavorful chicken at the ready, you can sink your teeth into sandwiches slathered with chutney, piled with melted cheese, or stacked with vegetables. As much as we love a classic PB&J, sometimes hunger pangs deserve a more substantial and decadent serving. Get your kitchen knives ready; Rotisserie chicken has entered the chat.