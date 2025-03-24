5 Indulgent Sandwiches You Should Be Making With Rotisserie Chicken
If you have taken the trouble to season and cook a full rotisserie chicken but find that the bird is just a bit too big for your appetite, consider yourself fortunate. Those flavorful pieces of meat are prime for the making. Whether you're simply lounging at home or packing lunch to take to work, we have several sandwich recipes that are guaranteed to spark an upward trajectory for the rest of your day.
Store-bought rotisserie chickens can be your secret weapon for this week's meal prep, as the meat can be a cost-effective purchase while cutting down on time spent in the kitchen. With flavorful chicken at the ready, you can sink your teeth into sandwiches slathered with chutney, piled with melted cheese, or stacked with vegetables. As much as we love a classic PB&J, sometimes hunger pangs deserve a more substantial and decadent serving. Get your kitchen knives ready; Rotisserie chicken has entered the chat.
Co-workers will be green with envy
Though green goddess sandwiches tend to lean in meat-free categories, sneaking pieces of rotisserie chicken into your next recipe will add a gratifying twist to this veggie-packed meal. A creamy sauce made with lemon, avocado, and herbs like basil, parsley, cilantro, and chives will be spooned over your compilation of chicken and vegetables. Customize your sandwich with sprouts, lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes, or stack thin slivers of mozzarella on top of your generous assembly of ingredients. A quick sprinkle of salt and pepper and a thin drizzle of olive oil can send this recipe home.
Whether you prefer thick pieces of whole-grain bread or a garlicky slice of French bread to build your sandwiches, you can build the lunch of your dreams with this recipe. Pack plenty of napkins if you're taking this on the go and be sure to include your favorite potato chips (we are partial to Dutch-oven kettle chips) or snacks like sliced fruit and veggies for an easy side that can keep this beast of a lunch on the lighter side.
Channel summer holidays with this recipe
You may not be able to jump on a plane and escape to Europe, but that doesn't mean you can't invite the flavors you might taste on your holiday into today's lunch. Borrow ingredients used in a Mediterranean eggplant panini and bring rotisserie chicken into the mix. Layering up roasted eggplant and red peppers, homemade olive pâté, basil leaves, brie, and chunky pieces of rotisserie chicken on top of a baguette will feel like a vacation once you take your first bite — no visa required.
If olives aren't your jam, you can experiment with building your sandwich with other palate-awakening spreads like a bourbon-infused tomato jam or a garlicky pesto. Similarly, swap brie for the cheese of your choice and add any garden herbs that perk your palate. These ingredients can just as easily be stacked in between pieces of grilled focaccia or used to crown your choice of flatbread.
Turn up the heat with spice
Even a mundane Monday deserves a bit of a kick, and our Golden Bombay sandwich with cilantro-mint chutney recipe is ready to deliver. Once muscled up with thick slices of rotisserie chicken, this is the kind of sandwich that is promised to banish hunger pangs. A smooth chutney made with mint, cilantro, jalapeño, ginger, and garlic poured on top of a tower of chicken, potatoes, and crunchy vegetables is a feast for the senses.
Stashed in between toasted and buttered pieces of bread, this is a sandwich recipe that offers a temporary window into cuisine that could be sampled in Asia. Though chat masala may not frequently make its way into lunchtime dishes, this sandwich is the perfect time to bring a bit of liveliness into the workday. If you have the luxury of enjoying this sandwich at home, show no restraint and serve your creation with extra chutney and tomato sauce for dipping. You may not want to wear a white shirt while downing this tasty monster.
This is your permission to get cheesy
For a protein-packed meal, invite rotisserie chicken to a culinary party in which goat cheese, arugula, and eggs are already dancing. Our bacon-goat cheese frittata sandwich is the kind of recipe that can easily straddle the line between breakfast and lunch while just as confidently providing a filling option for those seated at the dinner table.
Meat lovers may want to include strips of bacon in their unabashed assembly of ingredients or cook bacon crumbles directly into the frittata that is slid on top of toasted bread. While crumbles of goat cheese can add a fresh, tangy dimension to this drool-inducing recipe, other cheeses like cotija, camembert, labneh, or feta can also be used in this sandwich. Lovers of heat may crave drizzles of hot honey or sriracha in their recipes, and for bread, you can take your pick: Use ciabatta, bagels, or English muffins to build a sandwich that can be enjoyed day or night.
Become a hero with this flavorful combo
Though you may have read about the Count of Monte Cristo, you can embark on an adventure of your own in the comfort of your kitchen. The Monte Cristo sandwich is just the ticket, as the sweet and savory recipe packs cheese, meat, and homemade fig jam in between bread. While you can choose to keep the ham as called for in the original recipe, you can replace the meat with the chicken or simply double down on all things carnivore and include both types of meat in your sandwich. Provolone or Swiss can be used to make this sandwich, but the real key to this decadent dish is dipping the assembled sandwich bread into an eggy mixture and cooking it in a skillet until it is golden and brown.
Those with sweet cravings can dust their sandwiches with powdered sugar, though a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt can also be the garnish this treat of a sandwich calls for. Whether you bite down on this sandwich at home or in the office, you'll feel like a main character after sampling this culinary work of art.