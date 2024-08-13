How To Amp Up Your Tomato Jam With A Little Bourbon

Making an easy and delicious tomato jam recipe or a jammy tomato butter is a resourceful way to use up summer tomatoes. Once you've mastered those recipes, it's time to amp up your tomato jam with a little bourbon. A few of the most common tasting notes for bourbon – including wood, smoke, herbs, and nuts — makes the spirit a great addition to umami-rich tomato jam.

The key to adding bourbon to homemade tomato jam is when and not how. You want to preserve as much of bourbon's flavors as possible and you don't want it to evaporate with high heat as the tomato jam ingredients boil and bubble. The fact is, whiskey is the only alcohol that fully cooks out of a dish within minutes, and bourbon is a type of whiskey.

Thus, the best time to add bourbon to tomato jam is after all the other ingredients, including the tomatoes, have gone into the saucepan. You also want the mixture removed from the heat source and to cool lightly before mixing in a splash of bourbon. This way, your tomato jam will have all of bourbon's rich and bold flavors.