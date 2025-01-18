These Are The 12 Tastiest Ways To Serve Cotija Cheese
If you're a fan of elotes (the popular Mexican street food dish featuring grilled corn smothered with a creamy, cheesy topping), you've likely experienced the deliciousness of cotija cheese. This Mexican staple is crumbly and tangy, similar to queso fresco, but with a slightly stronger, saltier flavor. Cotija cheese can be paired with far more than just corn on the cob. It has the power to elevate a whole host of dishes with its bold flavor and unique texture.
Whether you're sprinkling it over as a final touch for your favorite recipes, or incorporating it into hearty dishes, cotija is sure to be a stand out ingredient in any meal. It's distinct flavor melds beautifully with other rich, creamy ingredients, whilst also adding depth to lighter dishes. Unlike melting cheeses such as mozzarella or cheddar, cotija holds its shape when heated. This makes it the perfect finishing touch for soups, tacos, and nachos, but it can also fit perfectly into baked dishes like casseroles and enchiladas. Cotija cheese even features in some dessert recipes! It's clear how versatile cotija can be, so let's explore 12 of the most mouth-watering ways to enjoy this tasty ingredient, from blending it into a zesty pesto, to scattering it atop a cheesy pizza.
1. Add it to an omelet
An omelet isn't complete without a generous sprinkling of cheese, and whilst cheddar is often the go-to, crumbly cotija can be an excellent alternative. Its rich, salty flavor makes it the perfect contrast to the soft, fluffy eggs. Best of all, it pairs beautifully with a variety of ingredients, whether you prefer something simple, or you're going all out with a Mexican-inspired breakfast.
For the base of the omelet, whisk two to three eggs, season them with salt and pepper to taste (plus any spices if desired), and set them aside. Now, you can sauté your diced veggies of choice in a frying pan. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes would all work great here. You could even incorporate some finely diced jalapeño for a little Mexican flair. Once the veg is tender, pour over the beaten eggs and cook until the omelet is mostly set. Now, it's time to scatter over a generous handful of crumbled cotija cheese, and perhaps some chopped cooked meat like chorizo or ham, before folding the omelet in half. The cheese should soften slightly but won't fully melt, and every bite will be filled with tangy, cheesy flavor.
To serve, slide your omelet onto a plate, and scatter with your favorite garnishes, such as cilantro, parsley, diced avocado, or even a dollop of sour cream and salsa. And, of course, an extra sprinkling of cotija wouldn't go amiss.
2. Scatter it over soups and stews
A bowl of soup or stew is comforting on its own, but add a sprinkling of cotija cheese, and you can take it to a whole new level of cozy goodness. The cheese's distinct tanginess does an excellent job at cutting through rich, savory broths, while its firm, non-melting texture adds an appealing visual contrast when used as a topping.
For traditional Mexican soups like pork pozole or tortilla soup, cotija is a must-have finishing touch. Or perhaps you'd prefer to whip up a Mexican street corn-style soup, with frozen corn and heavy cream blended into the broth for a thick, smooth result. Once your soup is ladled into bowls, sprinkle over a generous amount of cotija, along with some chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and fresh jalapeño slices. Another idea is to combine cotija cheese with crumbled tortilla chips, croutons, or crispy bacon as part of a soup topping medley. However you decide to incorporate it, the cheese is sure to add a wonderful richness to the dish.
It's not just Mexican recipes that can benefit from cotija, either. You can add it to just about any kind of meat or veggie-based stew for a tangy upgrade. Creamy soups, like mushroom, chicken, or roasted tomato soup, also pair beautifully with the bold flavors of cotija.
3. Top elotes with it
Elotes, aka Mexican street corn, simply wouldn't be the same without a generous topping of cotija cheese. This iconic street food dish features a combination of punchy, Mexican-inspired flavors, and cotija is what brings it all together. That salty, tangy kick complements the smoky char of grilled corn and the creamy toppings perfectly, creating an irresistible result.
To make traditional elotes, start with fresh ears of corn. Coat these with a little vegetable oil, salt, and pepper, and grill or broil them until nicely charred. Next, brush the hot corn with a mixture of mayonnaise and Mexican crema, lime juice, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and chili powder. This creamy layer acts as the glue for even more cotija cheese, which is sprinkled on top before serving. A pinch of Tajín, some lime wedges, and chopped cilantro all make wonderful garnishes, too. The final dish makes for an ultra-flavorful snack or side, that's tangy, smoky, creamy, and just a little spicy. Yum!
4. Use it as a pizza topping
Making pizzas at home is the best way to create something that's totally customized to your taste, and there are endless tasty toppings to choose from. Cheese is of course a vital element in the pizza-making process, and you don't have to stick to mozzarella and cheddar. Crumbled cotija can give your pizza a unique twist, and works especially well with other Mexican-inspired ingredients, adding an irresistible pop of flavor to every bite.
One delicious idea is to whip up a Mexican breakfast pizza. First, prep your pizza dough, or choose a store-bought base. Then, sauté some diced onion, garlic, and chorizo, before setting this mixture aside. Scramble eggs in the same pan, and stir through some spicy salsa. Spread the egg mixture onto the partially-baked pizza crust, and sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese on top along with the chorizo-onion mixture. Once baked, add sliced avocado and crumbled cotija as a creamy, tangy final touch. You can also drizzle over a little cilantro lime crema to tie all of the delicious Mexican-inspired flavors together.
Cotija will also pair beautifully with a range of other pizza toppings, such as black beans, roasted corn, sausage, ground beef, and diced jalapeños. It's a fantastic ingredient for balancing the caramelized sweetness of roasted veggies like bell peppers or onions, or even fruits like grilled pineapple or figs.
5. Toss it through salads
A fresh, crisp salad can always benefit from a creamy element, and adding cotija cheese is a fantastic way to transform a basic bed of greens into something packed with flavor. Its crumbly texture makes it an easy and attractive topping, with its unique taste adding depth to a variety of salad styles.
Esquites is a popular Mexican dish where cotija shines as a key ingredient. This is essentially the salad form of elotes, where the charred corn is instead cut from the cob and tossed with a creamy lime and Tajín dressing, crumbled cotija, and often a few other crunchy additions such as bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeño. You can also incorporate pasta into this dish to create a more complete meal.
Cotija also fits wonderfully into grain-based salads, such as quinoa or rice bowls. Try mixing the cheese with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, and a spicy dressing for a heartier take on your standard leafy salad bowl. You can even give a classic Greek salad a Mexican twist by swapping out the feta for cotija. With any of these salad ideas, feel free to incorporating your favorite protein sources, too. This cheese will pair well with chicken, steak, or even tofu.
6. Make a cheesy dip
Cotija cheese can absolutely be the star ingredient in a cheesy dip, that's perfect for serving up to guests. Though cotija doesn't melt like other cheeses, its can still serve as a delicious base or finishing touch for hearty, textured dips, and is sure to deliver on flavor.
This cheese will work brilliantly in various styles of dip. For a creamy cotija-enhanced queso, first heat butter and flour to make a roux, before gradually adding milk until you have a thick, smooth sauce. Stir in grated cheddar until melted, and transfer to a dip bowl. The cotija serves as a tangy garnish here, crumbled over the top before serving, perhaps alongside some chopped cilantro and jalapeños.
Alternatively, you could whip up a corn-based dip. First, sauté onion, garlic, and corn (cut from the cob) in a skillet. Then, mix up sour cream, cream cheese, and cotija in a bowl, before tossing in the sautéed corn mixture and stirring well to combine. Now, transfer everything back to the skillet and bake until the dip is golden and bubbling. You could even create a cold elote-style dip by combining the corn with a cheesy Tajín-lime dressing — this one's perfect for summer barbecues!
7. Add it to tacos and enchiladas
Tacos and enchiladas are dinner staples for many foodies worldwide, and some of the most versatile recipes out there. Cheddar, Monterey jack, and pepper jack cheese are all popular additions to these hearty Mexican dishes, but cotija is another cheese that works fantastically as both a filling and topping.
For tacos, sprinkle crumbled cotija over your favorite combination of meats, vegetables, or plant-based proteins. Whether you're filling your tortillas with ground beef, grilled shrimp, or roasted veggies, cotija adds a satisfying richness that makes the dish look and taste extra special. Don't forget to add fresh toppings like diced onions, shredded lettuce, avocado, and cilantro for a perfectly balanced medley.
When it comes to enchiladas, cotija works wonders as both a filling enhancer and a topping. Pop the cheese into the tortillas before rolling them up, alongside other hearty ingredients like pulled pork, chicken, or black beans. Once the filled tortillas are arranged in a baking dish, pour your favorite enchilada sauce over the top. After baking the enchiladas in the oven, sprinkle a generous amount of cotija over the hot dish just before serving. They'll taste fantastic with a dollop of Mexican crema and salsa, too.
8. Make a plantain casserole
Next up, we have something a little more unusual. Plantain casserole, or torta de plátano, is a traditional Venezuelan dish featuring ripe plantains, eggs, milk, a little sugar, and cheese. Cotija is often the cheese of choice here, but other varieties such as panela and mozzarella can be used, too. The natural sweetness of ripe plantains is an amazing match for the saltiness of the cotija.
Step one is peeling and slicing the plantains. Then, they can be fried in oil until perfectly caramelized. Next, layer the sweet, golden slices in the bottom of a baking dish, and top with the cotija plus any other cheeses of choice. Repeat this twice more, again layering plantains and cheese, before topping the dish with a final plantain layer. Now, it's time to pour over a mixture of egg, milk, and sugar, and pop the casserole in the oven to bake. The result is a wonderfully rich and gooey dish that makes the ultimate satisfying side for serving with other meats and veggies. Go ahead and sprinkle some extra cotija on top before serving if you fancy it!
9. Whip up a Mexican pesto
Pesto made from scratch always tastes better, and don't feel like you always have to follow the traditional basil and Parmesan route here. To give your pesto a Mexican-inspired upgrade, try switching things up by incorporating the rich flavors of cotija cheese.
To make a cotija pesto, start with fresh cilantro as your base instead of basil. Combine it with garlic, ground pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds) for nuttiness, and fresh serrano chile for a spicy kick. A splash of lime juice can also be great for brightening everything up. Add plenty of crumbled cotija cheese, olive oil, and season with salt, then blitz everything up until you have a smooth sauce.
This zesty, tangy twist on the classic sauce is perfect for serving tossed with pasta, drizzled over grilled vegetables, or as a topping for proteins like chicken or fish. For a lighter option, use cotija pesto as a dressing for grain bowls or a dip for crudites. You can even spread it onto sandwiches or add it to pizza bases for a unique burst of cheesy flavor.
10. Add it to nachos
A typical stack of nachos might come draped in a layer of melted cheddar or a silky cheese sauce, but adding some cotija cheese into the mix is always a great idea. Since cotija won't melt like the traditional nacho cheeses, it retains its crumbly texture fantastically atop the crunchy tortilla chips.
To build an epic nacho stack, arrange tortilla chips on a large lined baking sheet. Toast these briefly in a preheated oven — for about 5 minutes. Next, add a selection of your favorite toppings. A layer of a meltable shredded cheese is an excellent place to start, such as Monterey Jack, a Mexican blend, or the classic cheddar. Then, it's time to get creative. Some delicious topping options include seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken, black beans, and roasted veggies. Once assembled, bake the nachos until everything is piping hot and the cheese is beautifully bubbly. When the nachos are fresh out of the oven, sprinkle them generously with crumbled cotija cheese. You'll find that it works beautifully as a finishing touch, adding a delicious tang and complementing other garnishes like guacamole, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and fresh jalapeños beautifully.
11. Create a creamy salad dressing
We know it makes an excellent salad topper, but how about blending cotija through the dressing? This is an amazing technique for creating a super creamy and flavorful sauce, that's sure to add some excitement to your salad bowl.
To whip up a simple cotija dressing, start with a base of sour cream, mayonnaise, or Greek yogurt. Add crumbled cotija cheese, a glug of canola or olive oil, minced garlic, cilantro leaves, and a splash of vinegar or lemon juice to balance out the richness with a little tang. If you prefer a heartier dressing, you can also add some toasted nuts or seeds, such as walnuts, pine nuts, or pumpkin seeds. And for a touch of heat, some roasted chile pepper or a simple pinch of red pepper flakes would work brilliantly. Blend the mixture in a food processor until smooth, thinning it out with a splash of water to reach your desired consistency if required.
This dressing is ideal for tossing through Mexican-inspired salads. Combine it with greens, roasted corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, and avocado for a vibrant and nutrient-packed dish. It will also work well drizzled over grain bowls, roasted veggies, or even as a dipping sauce for pizza crusts.
12. Bake a Mexican bread pudding
Cotija isn't reserved for savory dishes only. In fact, it's a key addition to a beloved Mexican dessert — bread pudding. This comforting dish, known as capirotada, blends a selection of unexpected ingredients to create a rich, sweet and spicy pudding.
Instead of the soft, sliced white bread used in other bread pudding recipes, this Mexican twist features chunks of crusty baguette for a heartier texture. These are lightly fried until golden, and layered up with fruits and nuts, such as raisins, pecans, and pineapple, as well as the crumbled cotija. The cheese adds a distinct tang and creaminess to the pudding, that helps to balance the sweetness of the final element — a zesty, spiced syrup made with piloncillo. Once two layers of each element have been assembled, it's a simple case of leaving the flavors to mingle. After a few hours, the bread should have softened nicely and absorbed all of that syrupy deliciousness.
Serve the pudding cool or warm as a dessert, or enjoy it as an indulgent breakfast or brunch dish, and feel free to add a little extra cotija on top. The unique fusion of sweet and salty flavors makes this recipe a real must-try.