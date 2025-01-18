These Are The 12 Tastiest Ways To Serve Cotija Cheese

An omelet isn't complete without a generous sprinkling of cheese, and whilst cheddar is often the go-to, crumbly cotija can be an excellent alternative. Its rich, salty flavor makes it the perfect contrast to the soft, fluffy eggs. Best of all, it pairs beautifully with a variety of ingredients, whether you prefer something simple, or you're going all out with a Mexican-inspired breakfast.

For the base of the omelet, whisk two to three eggs, season them with salt and pepper to taste (plus any spices if desired), and set them aside. Now, you can sauté your diced veggies of choice in a frying pan. Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes would all work great here. You could even incorporate some finely diced jalapeño for a little Mexican flair. Once the veg is tender, pour over the beaten eggs and cook until the omelet is mostly set. Now, it's time to scatter over a generous handful of crumbled cotija cheese, and perhaps some chopped cooked meat like chorizo or ham, before folding the omelet in half. The cheese should soften slightly but won't fully melt, and every bite will be filled with tangy, cheesy flavor.

To serve, slide your omelet onto a plate, and scatter with your favorite garnishes, such as cilantro, parsley, diced avocado, or even a dollop of sour cream and salsa. And, of course, an extra sprinkling of cotija wouldn't go amiss.