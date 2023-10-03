A Touch Of Vanilla Extract Does Wonders For Your Homemade Fig Jam

First, know that you will be stirring in your vanilla extract after all the cooking for your jam is done. High heat will cook off the alcohol-based extract flavor, severely decreasing the overall vanilla taste. Only after you've taken your fig preserves off the stove top should you stir in your extract. Second, consider how much fig jam you plan to make. For roughly a pound of figs, about a teaspoon of vanilla extract should suffice. If you're making a particularly large batch, you may want to go all the way up to a tablespoon. Vanilla bean paste would also work in a pinch, in roughly the same amounts.

However, if you'd rather use a vanilla bean pod, you'd change up timing of when you'd add the vanilla to the jam. Instead, you'd add the scraped vanilla bean seeds and empty pod to the pot while the jam is cooking, as this type of vanilla is not as sensitive to heat. Use a whole vanilla bean for every 1-2 pounds of figs. Afterward, you would simply remove the pod and can the jam as directed.

Whatever vanilla product you decide to add to your homemade jam, you'll immediately notice a sophisticated depth to the jam that wasn't there before. It's all thanks to that seductive vanilla bean essence.