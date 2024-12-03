Why Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Raw Chickens

According to Rowe Farms (via CBC), your rotisserie chickens are generally smaller than the raw ones, weighing in at around 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds) versus between 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) and 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds) for the fresh versions. There are a few reasons that could be behind this, one being that meat shrinks when cooked — up to about 25%. But they may look the same size (or even weigh the same after cooking) because sometimes these ready-cooked birds are injected with a solution that plumps them up, keeps the meat soft and juicy, and even helps the chicken to keep its shape.

This solution can contain a mix of things including artificial flavorings, preservatives, MSG, sodium, sugar, and even fillers or binders. In fact, these additives are the reason Costco's rotisserie chickens taste so good. But if you eat that chicken, you're putting all of those things into your body, too. That's why the ingredient list is definitely one of the things you should consider before buying a grocery store rotisserie chicken. But all is not lost, and this is not always the case. You can always check what ingredients and additives are cooked up with your rotisserie chicken by reading the label on the bag.

Also, the solution used often has a plus side — it can help to protect your chicken from harmful bacteria. And if your chicken is stored correctly both at the store and when you take it home, it's perfectly safe and delicious to enjoy for up to four days after purchase. Plus, there are loads of delicious ways to use that ready-cooked chicken. There are also many great ways to elevate your rotisserie chicken. The trick is to be aware of what you're buying. Read the labels and ask the staff when the chickens were cooked so you know how long they've been sitting on the shelf.

