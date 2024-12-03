Why Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Raw Chickens
You've run late at work, and you know the family is waiting for you hungrily at home. So you dash into the grocery store and grab a full, ready-made meal: corn on the cob, couscous salad, and a gorgeous rotisserie chicken. Easy peasy. And you paid less than if you'd cooked that meal from scratch at home. Bargain! Or is it? While the lure of an aromatic, well-spiced whole chicken done just right that costs less than its raw counterpart is strong, there are a few things you should know before grabbing that ready-to-serve poultry dinner. And they're also why you'll generally pay less.
Cooked chickens are usually hoisted across from the fresh aisle to the rotisserie because they're almost at their sell-by date. And grocery stores want to minimize food and financial loss, so they repurpose their (not so) fresh chickens by chucking them on the rotisserie and selling them cooked. That way, even though the cost may be noticeably lower — including the cost of spicing, cooking, and packaging – it's still a saving compared to throwing the chickens in the bin.
This is actually a very common practice in stores that sell fresh produce. Think of the deli where you can dish up a wonderful selection of mixed salads, ready-cooked rice or fries, deep-fried meats, or meat and veggie stews. Dig a little deeper and you'll find that they're most likely ingredients that didn't sell fresh before their expiry date, so they were cooked up into different dishes.
The plot thickens with those rotisserie chickens
According to Rowe Farms (via CBC), your rotisserie chickens are generally smaller than the raw ones, weighing in at around 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds) versus between 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) and 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds) for the fresh versions. There are a few reasons that could be behind this, one being that meat shrinks when cooked — up to about 25%. But they may look the same size (or even weigh the same after cooking) because sometimes these ready-cooked birds are injected with a solution that plumps them up, keeps the meat soft and juicy, and even helps the chicken to keep its shape.
This solution can contain a mix of things including artificial flavorings, preservatives, MSG, sodium, sugar, and even fillers or binders. In fact, these additives are the reason Costco's rotisserie chickens taste so good. But if you eat that chicken, you're putting all of those things into your body, too. That's why the ingredient list is definitely one of the things you should consider before buying a grocery store rotisserie chicken. But all is not lost, and this is not always the case. You can always check what ingredients and additives are cooked up with your rotisserie chicken by reading the label on the bag.
Also, the solution used often has a plus side — it can help to protect your chicken from harmful bacteria. And if your chicken is stored correctly both at the store and when you take it home, it's perfectly safe and delicious to enjoy for up to four days after purchase. Plus, there are loads of delicious ways to use that ready-cooked chicken. There are also many great ways to elevate your rotisserie chicken. The trick is to be aware of what you're buying. Read the labels and ask the staff when the chickens were cooked so you know how long they've been sitting on the shelf.