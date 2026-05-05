2 Ingredients Turn Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Into Nuggets That Beat Your Favorite Fast Food

The beautiful thing about a rotisserie chicken is that it's the gift that keeps giving. You can use the leftovers in so many creative ways, from dips to soup. You can even use the carcass to make a delicious stock. But you've probably never imagined that you can turn leftover rotisserie chicken into chicken nuggets. A recent Instagram post demonstrates just how easy it is to transform rotisserie chicken into chicken nuggets with the help of an egg and some shredded cheddar cheese.

In the video, influencer @ketosnackz, roughly chops leftover rotisserie chicken before adding it to a bowl with shredded cheese and a raw egg. After blending the ingredients into a well-combined mixture, he forms it into nuggets and bakes them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. While you might think chicken nuggets are ground chicken meat, you don't need to grind up chicken for homemade chicken nuggets. This video is proof, as the nuggets come out perfectly crispy on the outside and evenly tender and chewy on the inside. Since leftover rotisserie chicken is often used in casseroles and chicken salads to bring back much-need moisture, you know that eggs and cheese will act as moisture, flavor, and texture agents for potentially dried-out shredded chicken. Plus, the best meat for chicken nuggets is boneless, skinless chicken breast, so you can enjoy that delicious dark meat with your rotisserie dinner and save the drier chicken breast meat for the next day's nuggets.