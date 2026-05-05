2 Ingredients Turn Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Into Nuggets That Beat Your Favorite Fast Food
The beautiful thing about a rotisserie chicken is that it's the gift that keeps giving. You can use the leftovers in so many creative ways, from dips to soup. You can even use the carcass to make a delicious stock. But you've probably never imagined that you can turn leftover rotisserie chicken into chicken nuggets. A recent Instagram post demonstrates just how easy it is to transform rotisserie chicken into chicken nuggets with the help of an egg and some shredded cheddar cheese.
In the video, influencer @ketosnackz, roughly chops leftover rotisserie chicken before adding it to a bowl with shredded cheese and a raw egg. After blending the ingredients into a well-combined mixture, he forms it into nuggets and bakes them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. While you might think chicken nuggets are ground chicken meat, you don't need to grind up chicken for homemade chicken nuggets. This video is proof, as the nuggets come out perfectly crispy on the outside and evenly tender and chewy on the inside. Since leftover rotisserie chicken is often used in casseroles and chicken salads to bring back much-need moisture, you know that eggs and cheese will act as moisture, flavor, and texture agents for potentially dried-out shredded chicken. Plus, the best meat for chicken nuggets is boneless, skinless chicken breast, so you can enjoy that delicious dark meat with your rotisserie dinner and save the drier chicken breast meat for the next day's nuggets.
Rotisserie chicken nugget variations
Just as you can elevate the taste of a store-bought rotisserie chicken with an extra spice blend, you can also use a spice blend to bring more flavor to rotisserie chicken nuggets. If you are a fan of spicy chicken nuggets, you can use a Cajun seasoning blend with plenty of cayenne and smoky paprika. If you really want to go all out, create a Nashville hot sauce to toss the chicken nuggets in when you pull them out of the oven or air fryer. A zesty lemon pepper chicken nugget would also taste delicious. Add parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes for a chicken nugget "milanese." With all of these variations on chicken nuggets comes infinite possibilities for dipping sauces.
Pair a spicy chicken nugget with your favorite brand of ranch or a garlic aioli. An Italian-inspired chicken nugget milanese would work well with your favorite jar of store-bought marinara or vodka sauce. Even if you're going to stick with the easy three-ingredient rotisserie chicken nuggets, ketchup, barbecue sauce, and honey mustard are classic choices. As a protein, you can serve these rotisserie chicken nuggets with your choice brand of frozen french fries for the kids while serving them as a salad topper for a more adult-approved meal. They would also taste delicious over a Caesar salad or rolled into a chicken Caesar salad wrap. Use them in conjunction with blue cheese, chopped boiled eggs, and crispy bacon for an upgraded Cobb salad.