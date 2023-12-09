You Actually Don't Need To Grind Up Chicken For Homemade Nuggets

Fast-food chicken nuggets are delicious and oh-so-easy to pop into your mouth. But once you get past the golden, crispy fried coating, what cut of the poultry are you consuming underneath? Unlike tenders, nuggets are typically made from ground chicken and seasonings. But that knowledge begs the question: What parts of the bird are getting pulverized and ending up in your finger food?

The answer depends on where you're purchasing your fast food, but your nuggets may include the chicken's skin, tissue, nerves, or fat. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), brands can call their products nuggets simply if they're made from chopped and formed poultry. But luckily, you can skip all these murky waters by making your own chicken nuggets at home. If you do so, you don't have to use ground poultry — instead, you can choose the cut of breast or thigh you prefer. Not only will your bites taste fresher and juicier than if you used ground meat, but they may even be easier to make than if you formed little nuggets from piles of ground chicken.