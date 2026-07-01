Costco's Newest Prepared Meal Is A Pricey Platter Of Disappointment

Summer is here, meaning it's time to eat some grilled grub and barbequed food. Now, Costco has quite a few delightful summer staples worth a spot in your shopping cart. But the warehouse chain has also created a new product for 2026 that could make summer gatherings a breeze (and has been setting the internet abuzz): the Kirkland Signature Barbeque Platter.

The platter includes ribs, chicken wings, corn on the cob, potato salad, pickles, pickled onions, and a tub of barbecue sauce. Since my local Costco had this platter available as of June 30, I decided to try it for myself and give a verdict. The platter I purchased included an unknown amount of potato salad, barbeque sauce, and pickled products, as well as 18 bone-in chicken wings (flats and drumsticks), 12 ribs, and eight pieces of corn (four total ears).

Since I wanted to see whether the platter was worth serving guests, I went to my nearest warehouse to pick one up. After trying all the elements, I can give you some insights into how they taste, what the texture of the meat is like, if anything is particularly outstanding (positively or negatively), and whether I think the Kirkland Signature Barbeque Platter is a worthy purchase from Costco.