Making Pickled Red Onions At Home Couldn't Be Easier — And They Last For Weeks

Searching for a burst of tangy freshness that can liven up almost any meal? Look no further than pickled red onions. Adding these morsels to a salad or sandwich bestows new life onto classic dishes. Not only are the zesty rounds a flavorful addition, but making them at home is also easy and inexpensive. With their long shelf life (refrigerated,they can last up to three weeks), this sugar-free pickled red onion recipe will leave you tickled –– and inspired to pickle your heart out.

One or two onions (dependent on size), garlic, water, vinegar, salt, and black peppercorns are all you need to get your pickling party started. Prep your onions by peeling, before cutting them into rings or halves. There is no right or wrong way to go about this. Like more of a crunch? Thickly slice with a knife. Prefer a more delicate, sliver-like density? You'll need a special tool. Try using a mandoline slicer. Chop or crush your garlic cloves, or opt for a spoon full of jarred, minced garlic. Toss these two ingredients into any glass container with a lid and get ready to get your brine on.

Heat on medium 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup vinegar, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns. Stir frequently for 5 minutes and your concocting is done. Simply pour the liquid over your onions and garlic, ensuring your veggies are covered, seal the container, and pop it into the fridge for a minimum of the hours. That's it! Wait, relax, and relish your work when it's done.