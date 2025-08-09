Making Pickled Red Onions At Home Couldn't Be Easier — And They Last For Weeks
Searching for a burst of tangy freshness that can liven up almost any meal? Look no further than pickled red onions. Adding these morsels to a salad or sandwich bestows new life onto classic dishes. Not only are the zesty rounds a flavorful addition, but making them at home is also easy and inexpensive. With their long shelf life (refrigerated,they can last up to three weeks), this sugar-free pickled red onion recipe will leave you tickled –– and inspired to pickle your heart out.
One or two onions (dependent on size), garlic, water, vinegar, salt, and black peppercorns are all you need to get your pickling party started. Prep your onions by peeling, before cutting them into rings or halves. There is no right or wrong way to go about this. Like more of a crunch? Thickly slice with a knife. Prefer a more delicate, sliver-like density? You'll need a special tool. Try using a we rated the five best mandoline slicers in 2025 (based on online reviews) if it helps. Chop or crush your garlic cloves, or opt for a spoon full of jarred, minced garlic. Toss these two ingredients into any glass container with a lid and get ready to get your brine on.
Heat on medium 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup vinegar, 1 and 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns. Stir frequently for 5 minutes and your concocting is done. Simply pour the liquid over your onions and garlic, ensuring your veggies are covered, seal the container, and pop it into the fridge for a minimum of the hours. That's it! Wait, relax, and relish your work when it's done.
Variations of pickled onions to try
This basic recipe is open to interpretation and substitutions. Use white vinegar, red vinegar, apple cider vinegar, or even balsamic vinegar will do in a pinch –– as long as the vinegar of choice contains 5% acid. Substitute pink Himalayan salt or kosher salt for a tangy pop. As mentioned before, garlic cloves or jarred garlic are suitable for pickling (although a polarizing option according to aficionados on Reddit). Even the base of the recipe, the red onions themselves can be swapped out for white, sweet, or yellow onions. Talk about flexibility.
Additions can be key players in your pickled red onions' flavor. Adding hibiscus flowers or tea to your brine can enhance its color and tartness. Give your pickled red onions a kick by adding jalapeños or other spicy peppers. Herbs can be mixed and matched to garner fresh flavor compliments: Rosemary, parsley, thyme, bay leaves, cilantro, oregano, and dill can all take a dip in your brine. Peppercorns feeling lonely? Fennel seeds and mustard seeds can dance alongside to ripen robustness. Some people add sugar, honey, or sugar alternatives to sprinkle in sweetness to their solution. The addition game is user friendly, so you're envouraged to experiment and see what combinations best please your palate.
With capacity to mix and match endless fusions, our 18 creative uses for pickled red onions will get your imagination churning. Remember, it only takes a short amount of time to prepare your stash but it will also last you a while once it's good and ready. Experiment away, chefs!