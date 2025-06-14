Give Your Pickled Red Onions A Kick With This Spicy Pepper

Pickled red onions are a super versatile condiment that goes with all kinds of things. When you need to add a crunchy, tangy touch to anything from tacos to roast beef sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, pizza — you name it — pickled red onions are the way to go. They are super easy to make and highly customizable once you have a basic recipe you love. You can swap the spices to give them different international flavors — think caraway and allspice for a Scandinavian smørrebrød complement, or add oregano and za'atar for an accompaniment to your gyros or shawarma. And if you want to kick things up a notch, add a punch of spice with slices of fresh jalapeño.

The great thing about pickled onions is that it doesn't take long to have them ready. In just a few minutes, they will be on the table and will only get more flavorful as time goes by. To pickle red onions, you can use almost any vinegar, depending on your preference — white vinegar, sherry vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and red wine vinegar are popular options, each adding a different flavor profile and acidity level.

Aside from the obvious flavor enhancement, adding fresh jalapeños to your pickled red onions will provide a nice color contrast for added visual appeal. Once the chiles have had time to marinate, they will slightly soften and be ready to eat, offering a tender-crisp spicy bite to complement the onions. The heat and flavor from the jalapeños will also intensify as they seep into the vinegary brine.