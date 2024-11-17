The Pickled Toppings Your Roast Beef Sandwich Deserves

A roast beef sandwich is an iconic deli staple across the United States. Depending on the region in which it's made, it might come in a crusty loaf with a side of broth for dipping, in a soft bun drenched with gravy, or in toasted rye bread dressed with creamy horseradish sauce or whole grain mustard. From the cut of beef and how it's cooked to the kind of cheese that pairs best with it, everyone has a favorite way to enjoy this classic sandwich. Now, we propose another way to enhance it: adding pickled toppings that will cut through the richness of the meat and cheese, providing a crunchy, tangy, sweet, or spicy complement.

Advertisement

Pickles are beloved the world over — made with a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, steeped in vinegar and flavored with different herbs and spices or simply brined and allowed to ferment. While the word "pickle" might immediately conjure pickled cucumbers (whether classic dill spears or spiced and sweet bread-and-butter slices), there are many other kinds of pickled things which will elevate your roast beef sandwich to a whole new gourmet level.