The 3-Ingredient Non-Alcoholic Drink To Satisfy Your Martini Cravings
These days, many people are choosing to consume less alcohol, or to do so more mindfully. Thanks to the rising popularity of mocktails and non-alcoholic spirits available at bars and retail shops, it's easy for folks to cut down while enjoying virgin versions of their favorite cocktails. But there are some booze-forward cocktails, such as the martini, which are difficult to reproduce sans alcohol. If you love the savory qualities of a proper dirty martini but are trying to cut down on the alcohol, we have a solution. You can satisfy the craving by simply mixing three ingredients: sparkling mineral water, bitters, and olive brine — or if you prefer, a lemon twist — to craft a refreshing, low-calorie drink that will do the trick. After all, a classic martini recipe also includes just three ingredients.
In Mexico, for instance, we love a sparkling savory or spicy drink such as the michelada, made by seasoning a lager beer with fresh lime juice and salt, or enhanced with condiments like Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and Maggi. For a virgin version, we drink what's called agua mineral preparada, which swaps the beer with mineral water. So, to craft a mock martini, you just need to add elements that mimic the bitter herbal flavors of gin and vermouth and the savory notes with the brine.
Customizing your virgin martini
Just like a martini, a virgin-tini can be deliciously customized. For instance, think about using brine from different olive varieties, such as those stuffed with anchovies, blue cheese, or jalapeños to add distinct flavor profiles. If you are a fan of black olives, Kalamata juice would add a richer flavor with a hint of sweetness. Not an olive fan? Swap the olive brine for pickle juice to recreate a pickle martini. Pickle flavored drinks are definitely en vogue these days, and drinking pickle brine is good for you. And if you are a fan of a Gibson, swap for pickled pearl onion brine instead.
You can also customize the mocktail by using different bitters. There are dozens of styles available that will stir your virgin martini in different directions. Add celery bitters for a vegetal flavor, or orange or lemon bitters if you are using lemon zest in your drink. Since bitters are made by steeping botanical ingredients in alcohol, your drink won't be 100% alcohol free if you use them, but the amount will be minimal and barely noticeable. However, there are some brands like All The Bitters that sell alcohol-free versions.
Garnish your martini mocktail as you would a regular martini, depending on what ingredients you used in the cocktail, and enjoy. Admittedly it won't taste just like a martini, but it's certainly got the vibes.