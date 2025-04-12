The 3-Ingredient Non-Alcoholic Drink To Satisfy Your Martini Cravings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, many people are choosing to consume less alcohol, or to do so more mindfully. Thanks to the rising popularity of mocktails and non-alcoholic spirits available at bars and retail shops, it's easy for folks to cut down while enjoying virgin versions of their favorite cocktails. But there are some booze-forward cocktails, such as the martini, which are difficult to reproduce sans alcohol. If you love the savory qualities of a proper dirty martini but are trying to cut down on the alcohol, we have a solution. You can satisfy the craving by simply mixing three ingredients: sparkling mineral water, bitters, and olive brine — or if you prefer, a lemon twist — to craft a refreshing, low-calorie drink that will do the trick. After all, a classic martini recipe also includes just three ingredients.

In Mexico, for instance, we love a sparkling savory or spicy drink such as the michelada, made by seasoning a lager beer with fresh lime juice and salt, or enhanced with condiments like Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and Maggi. For a virgin version, we drink what's called agua mineral preparada, which swaps the beer with mineral water. So, to craft a mock martini, you just need to add elements that mimic the bitter herbal flavors of gin and vermouth and the savory notes with the brine.