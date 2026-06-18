15 Easy 2-Ingredient Vodka Drinks You'll Enjoy All Summer

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In Season 4, Episode 8 of "Mad Men," Peggy Olsen says, "You need three ingredients for a cocktail. Vodka and Mountain Dew is an emergency." In fact, when Mountain Dew was first bottled in 1932, its original purpose was as a lemon-lime-flavored whiskey chaser. While Olsen's sentiment may hold true for cocktail purists, these modern times obviate the need to stand on ceremony.

A two-ingredient adult beverage is not an emergency, but a fast, fun, simple way to enjoy a cool, refreshing drink on a hot summer day. Whether you're mixing up a batch of scratch-made vodka lemonade for a crowd, or just enjoying a crisp vodka tonic on your porch as you watch the sunset, there's something to be said for the quiet simplicity of a no-fuss cocktail.

Since the first grapes and berries were fermented to create alcoholic beverages circa 7000–6600 BCE, people have been finding ways to elevate them with other ingredients and flavors. You don't necessarily need to be a skilled mixologist to put this tradition into practice at home, either. Some of the best cocktails feature only two ingredients, and can easily be dressed up with complementary garnishes if you're feeling fancy. So, make sure you have a batch of fresh ice and break out your favorite martini, coupe, rocks, or highball glasses (or just an empty Mason jar), because you're sure to find your new favorite summer vodka cocktail on our list. Here are 15 easy, two-ingredient cocktails to try if you like drinking vodka.