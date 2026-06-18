15 Easy 2-Ingredient Vodka Drinks You'll Enjoy All Summer
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In Season 4, Episode 8 of "Mad Men," Peggy Olsen says, "You need three ingredients for a cocktail. Vodka and Mountain Dew is an emergency." In fact, when Mountain Dew was first bottled in 1932, its original purpose was as a lemon-lime-flavored whiskey chaser. While Olsen's sentiment may hold true for cocktail purists, these modern times obviate the need to stand on ceremony.
A two-ingredient adult beverage is not an emergency, but a fast, fun, simple way to enjoy a cool, refreshing drink on a hot summer day. Whether you're mixing up a batch of scratch-made vodka lemonade for a crowd, or just enjoying a crisp vodka tonic on your porch as you watch the sunset, there's something to be said for the quiet simplicity of a no-fuss cocktail.
Since the first grapes and berries were fermented to create alcoholic beverages circa 7000–6600 BCE, people have been finding ways to elevate them with other ingredients and flavors. You don't necessarily need to be a skilled mixologist to put this tradition into practice at home, either. Some of the best cocktails feature only two ingredients, and can easily be dressed up with complementary garnishes if you're feeling fancy. So, make sure you have a batch of fresh ice and break out your favorite martini, coupe, rocks, or highball glasses (or just an empty Mason jar), because you're sure to find your new favorite summer vodka cocktail on our list. Here are 15 easy, two-ingredient cocktails to try if you like drinking vodka.
Vodka and Strawberry Peach La Croix
Any flavor of La Croix (or other flavored sparkling water of choice) works for this drink, but strawberries and peaches are summer fruits that pair perfectly with each other. A botanical vodka, such as Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom, is a great choice since it brings out similar notes in the water. Serve this in a rocks glass or other small glass, and garnish it with fresh or frozen strawberries or a sprig of rosemary.
Vodka and watermelon juice
Nothing says summer like the fresh, juicy flavor of a ripe watermelon. This two-ingredient watermelon cocktail is so easy to make, but it works best with all-natural watermelon juice, such as Simply Watermelon Juice, rather than a fruit juice blend. Consider using a smooth, organic vodka, such as Prairie Organic Vodka. Serve it in a coupe or martini glass and garnish it with a fresh wedge of lime, or dust the rim with Tajín for a spicy twist.
Vodka and blood orange soda
Traditional blood orange soda is made from fresh Italian blood oranges, or aranciata rossa. For example, San Pellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink Aranciata Rossa is a carbonated drink infused with the deep, rich, sweet citrus flavors of blood oranges. Pair it with any type of vodka, though SKYY Infusions Blood Orange Vodka gives it an extra punch of flavor. Serve this drink in a classic rocks glass with a dehydrated citrus wheel or sprig of rosemary as a garnish.
Vodka and mango juice
Pairing vodka with tropical fruit juice is a fast, easy way to create the perfect summer beverage. Jumex Mango Nectar is an intense, sweet beverage made by blending fresh fruit puree with water. Its thick texture and bold flavor pair perfectly with a smooth vodka, such as Tito's, which is distilled six times. Pour it over a splash of vodka and some ice, and garnish the drink with Nutty & Fruity Mango Chili or fresh basil leaves.
Vodka and Sparkling Ice Black Cherry
Sparkling Ice is the cocktail mixer everyone's sleeping on. It's cheap and versatile, offering the perfect blend of flavor and carbonation to pair with vodka. You can use whichever Sparkling Ice flavor you prefer, but Sparkling Ice Black Cherry Sparkling Water is an elite choice to beat the summer heat. It has a rich, sweet, deep cherry flavor that's slightly jam-like. Enjoy this drink over ice in a rocks glass, with an optional garnish of a cocktail cherry or mint sprig.
Blueberry vodka Collins
This two-ingredient summer cocktail is a simpler version of a classic vodka Collins. The standard drink is made with vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda. This one substitutes Simply Lemonade with Blueberry for the last three ingredients for an easy drink that's still refreshing and flavorful. You can add a garnish that complements the lemon and blueberry flavors, such as a candied lemon peel or sprig of lavender or rosemary.
Pineapple cosmopolitan
The classic cosmopolitan has been popular since the 1930s. It's sweet, tart, simple, and delicious. This summer, enjoy a playful twist on the classic by mixing Ocean Spray Cran-Pineapple Juice with vodka. Serve it chilled in a coupe or martini glass, and garnish it with a lime or pineapple wedge. Though the cosmopolitan has long-debated origins and a murky history, it's safe to say this tropical version is perfect for summer.
Vodka paloma
The perfect paloma cocktail is made from tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice. This simplified version swaps vodka for tequila, omits the lime juice, and uses Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Soda. Serve it over ice in a highball glass, or take inspiration from the salty dog cocktail (basically a greyhound with a salted rim) and salt the rim of your glass with Tajín. You can also serve the cocktail with a lime wheel.
Hairy navel
If you're familiar with the fuzzy navel, a cocktail made from the sweet, fruity flavors of peach schnapps and orange juice, you might be up for this simplified version of a hairy navel. Made only with vodka and Simply Peach Juice, it's a lighter, less acidic summer drink. Serve it over ice in a small juice glass or rocks glass. You can elevate it further by garnishing the drink with a lemon wedge or fresh mint leaves.
Elderflower vodka tonic
A classic vodka tonic is made from vodka, tonic water, and lemon or lime juice. Our elevated version is just as simple, infusing the drink with the taste of elderflower liqueur. Elderflower tastes like a delicate, refreshing blend of florals and fruits, such as pear, lychee, and peach. Rather than using liqueur, grab Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water, mix it with vodka, and pour it over ice. The best garnishes for this sweet, fizzy cocktail are a lime wedge or fresh cucumber ribbon.
Pineapple screwdriver
This tropical twist on the classic screwdriver cocktail, whose origins have long been debated, is perfect to enjoy while lounging by the pool with the latest beach read. Mix your favorite vodka brand with Dole Pineapple Orange Juice and serve it chilled over ice in a cocktail glass. You can add a candied orange twist, cherry, or fresh mint leaves as an optional garnish.
Ice pick
The ice pick is a novel, refreshing summer cocktail made from vodka and iced tea. You can find a variety of spiked tea brands at almost any grocery or liquor store, but making it at home lets you customize it with your favorite type of tea. Brew a batch of green, black, or flavored iced tea and then pour it in a highball glass over ice and vodka, using a lemon wedge as an optional garnish.
Greyhound
The greyhound is a two-ingredient cocktail that's perfect for summer. It's not too sweet, not too sour, and just refreshing enough to beat the heat. Get a bottle of your favorite grapefruit juice, whether it's pink or white grapefruit or a blend. You can even use grapefruit-flavored sparkling water. Mix it with vodka and serve it over ice in a rocks glass. As an optional garnish, you can salt the rim, or add a lime twist or Barsmith Dehydrated Grapefruit.
Vodka and Poppi Raspberry Rose
Poppi is a prebiotic carbonated beverage touted as a healthier alternative to traditional soda. It also makes a great vodka mixer. We placed Poppi Raspberry Rose at No. 6 in our ranking of Poppi soda flavors due to its delightfully crisp, fizzy raspberry taste with subtle floral undernotes. Mix it with vodka and serve it chilled in a martini or coupe glass with an optional garnish of a lime wedge or frozen raspberry.
Vodka gimlet
A classic vodka gimlet is made from vodka, lime juice, and simple syrup. This simplified version can be made with Simply Limeade from the grocery store. Mix the limeade with vodka and shake it over ice. If you don't like limeade, consider Deep Eddy Lime Vodka and mixing it with club soda or sparkling water instead. Serve the drink chilled in a coupe glass, with an optional garnish of a lime wedge.