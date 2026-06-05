Make Scratch-Made Vodka Lemonade For A Crowd With These Easy Tips

When you're entertaining guests and want a refreshing, summery cocktail, it's hard to go wrong with a vodka lemonade. Citrus and vodka pair beautifully, but the drink can get a little boring if you're just mixing store-bought lemonade with vodka over ice. Luckily, there are some easy and fast ways to improve your vodka lemonade and give the classic a fun twist when you're making a batch for a crowd.

Tasting Table talked to Toby Maloney, co-author of The Classic Cocktail Sessions, and asked for his tips on making a vodka lemonade at home. Maloney decided to give us his version of a classic Arnold Palmer with a twist. "Start with some iced tea, black or herbal, your choice, about 5 oz. Add that and ice to your favorite Collins glass. Then add 2.0 oz of high-quality citrus vodka, 1 oz of fresh squeezed lemon juice and 1oz of simple syrup!" he said. "A John Daly for the win."

"This can also be frozen in ice cube trays to be added to your Mike's Hard Lemonades," Maloney added. "Garnish with a lemon wedge." Named for the golfer John Daly, the cocktail has a vibrant, refreshing taste, especially if you make it with green tea or another kind of herbal tea. Black tea gives it a stronger flavor and it can stand up to more lemon if you want to go that route. You could use pre-made iced tea, but the flavor will balance better with tea you brew yourself.