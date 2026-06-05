Make Scratch-Made Vodka Lemonade For A Crowd With These Easy Tips
When you're entertaining guests and want a refreshing, summery cocktail, it's hard to go wrong with a vodka lemonade. Citrus and vodka pair beautifully, but the drink can get a little boring if you're just mixing store-bought lemonade with vodka over ice. Luckily, there are some easy and fast ways to improve your vodka lemonade and give the classic a fun twist when you're making a batch for a crowd.
Tasting Table talked to Toby Maloney, co-author of The Classic Cocktail Sessions, and asked for his tips on making a vodka lemonade at home. Maloney decided to give us his version of a classic Arnold Palmer with a twist. "Start with some iced tea, black or herbal, your choice, about 5 oz. Add that and ice to your favorite Collins glass. Then add 2.0 oz of high-quality citrus vodka, 1 oz of fresh squeezed lemon juice and 1oz of simple syrup!" he said. "A John Daly for the win."
"This can also be frozen in ice cube trays to be added to your Mike's Hard Lemonades," Maloney added. "Garnish with a lemon wedge." Named for the golfer John Daly, the cocktail has a vibrant, refreshing taste, especially if you make it with green tea or another kind of herbal tea. Black tea gives it a stronger flavor and it can stand up to more lemon if you want to go that route. You could use pre-made iced tea, but the flavor will balance better with tea you brew yourself.
Vodka lemonade for a crowd
If you're making John Dalys for a whole crew, we wanted to get Maloney's insight into the best lemonade to use. "A homemade combination of fresh lemon, simple syrup and water will always taste better than store-bought lemonade," he assured us. But there may be times when that's simply not an option. If that's the case, Maloney had this advice. "If you are making these for a big crowd, buy some Newman's lemonade and squeeze three large lemons (through a fine strainer to catch the seeds) in every half gallon." This trick saves time, but the fresh lemon will still give it that homemade taste.
If you really want to impress, make an oleo saccharum to go with your vodka lemonade. The name means "oil sugar," and you can make it by combining your lemon peels with sugar. You can make some with just a mason jar. Let them rest for at least 30 minutes, but longer is better. The sugar pulls the oil from the lemon peels and creates a syrup with an intense lemon flavor. Mix that into your vodka lemonade to add sweetness and a strong lemon taste that takes the cocktail to the next level. If you're using store-bought lemonade, make sure you taste as you go so the sugar doesn't overwhelm. Add more fresh squeezed lemon juice for balance if you need.