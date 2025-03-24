How To Make An Oleo-Saccharum With Just A Mason Jar

Meaning "oil-sugar" in Latin, oleo-saccharum is a recipe that's been the foundation for punch and cocktails since at least the 17th century. Whoever invented oleo-saccharum surely knew their food science as the method of extraction is based on some pretty complex chemistry. The original recipe, which remains the most widely used today, packs lemon or citrus peel into copious amounts of sugar. Sugar is capable of extracting both the fragrant citrus oil as well as moisture from the fruit and trapped air to create a syrup that's as citrusy as it is sweet.

Not only is the ingredient list short and simple, but you can easily make oleo-saccharum with just a mason jar and some patience. To make oleo-saccharum, simply layer fruit peels with heaping spoonfuls of sugar, packing the fruit and sugar all the way to the top of the mason jar. Then, you can seal it all in with the air-tight screw-on top before placing the jar in the fridge overnight. By morning, the sugar will have liquified with the oils into a syrup with the residual peels or fruit solids sunk to the bottom of the jar. You can strain the syrup into a squeeze bottle like this one from Norcalway to infuse any number of drinks and desserts.