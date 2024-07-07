Make A Batch Of Spiked Arnold Palmers For The Easiest Crowd-Pleasing Cocktail

When it comes to spiking your batched Arnold Palmer cocktail, selecting the right liquor to match the mood you're going for is vital. If you choose a bourbon or whiskey to mix into your drink, it will definitely hit well with the lemonade flavor, creating a concoction reminiscent of the Lynchburg lemonade cocktail made popular by Jack Daniel's. If vodka is your typical go-to, adding that will conjure up the taste of a lemon drop martini, the acidic citrus of which will be pleasantly cut by the inclusion of iced tea.

Adding gin may have a similar feel to a prohibition-era Bee's Knees cocktail. Rum will give more of a tropical tiki taste, if that's your preference. And the cocktail known as El Arnoldo already answers the question, "How would tequila taste with an Arnold Palmer?" Spoiler alert: it's excellent.

Serving suggestions for this lovely spiked punch are countless. For one, try mixing up some lemon sugar for rimming individual glasses. Similarly, tossing a stick of rock candy into each glass will add both an extra bit of sweetness and something for your party guests to stir around and munch on as the candy dissolves. Even something as simple as a toothpick speared through a lemon wedge and Luxardo cherry will elevate this batched cocktail to luxury status. Any way you choose to mix and dress up this spiked Arnold Palmer cocktail, be sure to enjoy it and drink responsibly.