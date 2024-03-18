The Long-Debated Origins Of The Cosmopolitan Cocktail

While you may not see it ordered as often anymore, the Cosmopolitan cocktail was one of the hottest drinks of the late '90s and early aughts thanks in no small part to the popular HBO show "Sex and the City" highlighting the drink. Iconically pink, subtly sweet, and perfectly tart, the Cosmopolitan has earned its reputation as a classic cocktail. Not to be confused with the Metropolitan, the version that we know and love today was born in the '80s — but the history of the Cosmopolitan goes back much farther than that.

One of the most interesting things about the Cosmopolitan is just how hotly debated its origin story is. If there's anything to glean from the conversation it's that no one really knows who to give credit to. It's quite likely that the drink spontaneously arose in multiple locations around the same time, independent of each other. History is full of these so-called multiple discoveries, such as the telephone being credited to Alexander Graham Bell while a patent for the same invention was submitted independently by Elisha Gray on the same day.

There are other examples, though you won't normally find cocktail inventions on that list. The Cosmopolitan is generally considered to be an evolution of the Kamikaze cocktail. The Kamikaze uses 2 ounces of vodka for its base with ¾ ounce Cointreau and ¾ ounce lime juice as its co-conspirators. The modern Cosmopolitan uses 1 1⁄2 ounces of Citron vodka, ¾ ounce of Cointreau, ¾ ounce of lime juice, and ½ ounce of cranberry juice.