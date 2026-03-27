You'll Know You Crafted The Perfect Paloma If It Tastes Like This

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Craving a paloma? You're in good company. The paloma is the national drink of Mexico, surpassing even the margarita in popularity. Happily for eager sippers, this simple, refreshing cocktail is wicked easy to make — no shaker required.

A classic Mexican Paloma is a two-part highball with tequila and fizzy grapefruit soda, plus a squeeze of lime juice and a pinch of salt. Any grapefruit soda offering will get the job done (such as this organic Pink Grapefruit Italian soda by Whole Foods Market, currently $4.99 for a four-pack on Amazon). If you happen to live near a specialty Hispanic grocery store, snag a bottle of Jarritos grapefruit soda for the best paloma flavor. Alternatively, other mixologists prepare their palomas using fresh grapefruit juice and soda water, plus a splash of simple syrup or agave nectar to capture the soda's sweetness.

Ultimately, a paloma made by any means should still taste like (you guessed it) a paloma — which is tart, subtly sweet, a touch bitter, and above all, grapefruit dominant. The grassiness of the tequila counterbalances that ultra-bright citrus fruit with a pronounced vegetal tone, the hallmark of this distinctive sipper. Palomas should be tart and refreshing, but never too sweet, leaning toward dryness. Pro tip: Take a sip. If the taste is too sweet, squeeze in some extra lime juice. Too tequila-forward? Just wait for the ice to melt; a little dilution can go a long way.