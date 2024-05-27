10 Tips From Bartenders For Making The Best Palomas

When it comes to warm weather sipping, it's good to have a few easy-to-make cocktails up your sleeve. We'd never say no to an Aperol spritz or a minty mojito, of course, but if you're looking for something else to add to your repertoire? Don't sleep on the paloma.

A paloma is light, refreshing, and incredibly simple to mix. At its most basic, the highball cocktail pairs tequila with grapefruit soda — and that's it. In fact, while the history of the paloma is a little unclear, it's definitely tied to the invention of Squirt grapefruit soda in Arizona in 1938.

Now, simplicity may make this mixed drink a beloved summer sipper. But many bartenders have gotten creative with their paloma preparations over the years. To learn more about the best ways to upgrade this tart and tasty classic, we spoke to three different bartenders to get their take: Eric Garcia, lead bartender at Toro in Denver; Adolfo Valdez, bar manager at Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles; and Matthew Belanger of Death & Co. Here are 10 exclusive tips from professional bartenders to help you make the best palomas at home.