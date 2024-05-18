The 2-Ingredient Cocktail That Gives Your Bourbon A Paloma Vibe

Cocktails don't have to be complicated. In fact, the simpler, the better. If you like a classic paloma, which uses tequila, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and a little salt, you'll enjoy this two-ingredient drink that puts bourbon front and center. All you need is a bottle of your favorite bourbon and some grapefruit juice (or soda, if you like things bubbly), and you will be able to create a whiskey cocktail with a paloma vibe.

Bourbon can have a strong flavor profile depending on the type you are drinking and how long it has been aged. But all those sweet caramel and vanilla notes, along with the cinnamon and nutmeg, pair perfectly with a tangy and bitter grapefruit juice or a sweetened soda version. However, the pamplemousse juice or soda can be equally bold in taste. When this alcohol is mixed with this citrus, their day and night tastes collide to create a cocktail that is incredibly well balanced. For this reason, you want to use a 1:1 ratio of bourbon to grapefruit juice. If you want like your bourbon to standout, you could use a 1:.5 ratio and be a little heavy handed with your booze. Either way, it may also have you thinking of a brown derby cocktail sans the honey.