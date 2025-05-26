The 2-Ingredient Cocktail That's An Easier Version Of The Tom Collins

While they're certainly not undesirable characteristics any other time of year, refreshingness and ease are essential components of a summertime cocktail. A drink should cool you down, not weigh you down, and you should be able to whip it up in a flash, for your relaxed convenience and stress-free serving when hosting outdoor get-togethers. The Tom Collins is an iconic cocktail that absolutely checks that thirst-quenching box. But it could use a little work in the "effortless" department. Don't worry: We've got you covered with a two-ingredient spin that couldn't be quicker, easier, or lower-maintenance.

The Tom Collins can be made with vodka or gin — you're looking for a light, neutral spirit; any flavors it brings to the table should be citrusy or floral. The tipple traditionally calls for 2 ounces of spirit with 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice, a ½ ounce of simple syrup, and club soda to top it all off. So, if you're looking for that light, delicious experience without squeezing lemons, cooking up simple syrup, and pulling out various odds and ends, simply mix those 2 ounces of gin or vodka with lemonade. By using any of the best store-bought lemonade brands, you'll get that necessary balance of tart, acidic lemon and sweetness in one instant pour. Plus, you can shake things up with pink lemonade or strawberry lemonade. With two pours over ice in a tall glass, you'll have the refreshment of a Collins in under a minute.