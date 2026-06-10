This 2-Ingredient Watermelon Cocktail Is Too Easy Not To Make This Summer
If there were two words that could summarize the feeling of having a warm breeze kiss your skin and the sun beam down on your face, they would be the following: watermelon spritz. There's really nothing that screams summer more than cutting up one of the season's juiciest, brightest fruits, and if you can manage to get any kind of ice-cold spritz in your hand, you're winning at life. But have you ever thought about combining the two? If not, we have the perfect summer cocktail to add to your repertoire.
Making a watermelon spritz couldn't be easier. All you need to do is blend some cubed watermelon, strain it into your favorite glass, and top with Prosecco. If you find a good one, the watermelon should provide just the right amount of natural sweetness to remove the need for any sugar, while the Prosecco will balance out the flavors and add a lovely, fizzy texture. You could even use store-bought watermelon juice to make life easier, and if you have some more ingredients on hand, there are so many ways to amp this up.
Take inspiration from an Aperol spritz or Hugo spritz for your watermelon cocktail
If you enjoy a sweeter cocktail, add a spoon or two of simple syrup, or use watermelon lemonade as the base if you're a fan. Speaking of citrus, a little lemon or lime juice will brighten the flavors, and mint is another delicious, refreshing addition if you want more zing. This is a particularly good move for any fans of Hugo spritz, as is a few drops of elderflower.
If you really enjoy bubbles, you could top the glasses off with soda water, just like with an original Aperol spritz. Some Aperol is delicious in this drink, too, by the way, as is a little limoncello. Sparkling rosé is another option if you don't love Prosecco, and you could always swap in tequila or vodka for a take on a watermelon margarita.
Finally, if it's a really hot day, you can freeze the watermelon and turn it into a slushie. Just blend the watermelon right from frozen and pour in the Prosecco as usual. No matter what option you choose, take things slowly with this part. If you pour too fast, the bubbles could dissipate — and no one wants that ruining their perfect summer's day.