This 2-Ingredient Watermelon Cocktail Is Too Easy Not To Make This Summer

If there were two words that could summarize the feeling of having a warm breeze kiss your skin and the sun beam down on your face, they would be the following: watermelon spritz. There's really nothing that screams summer more than cutting up one of the season's juiciest, brightest fruits, and if you can manage to get any kind of ice-cold spritz in your hand, you're winning at life. But have you ever thought about combining the two? If not, we have the perfect summer cocktail to add to your repertoire.

Making a watermelon spritz couldn't be easier. All you need to do is blend some cubed watermelon, strain it into your favorite glass, and top with Prosecco. If you find a good one, the watermelon should provide just the right amount of natural sweetness to remove the need for any sugar, while the Prosecco will balance out the flavors and add a lovely, fizzy texture. You could even use store-bought watermelon juice to make life easier, and if you have some more ingredients on hand, there are so many ways to amp this up.