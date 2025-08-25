The Easy Addition That Gives Watermelon Margaritas A Spicy Edge

Watermelon margaritas are a truly spectacular beverage. The fruity flavor is refreshing and fun, and the texture of the melon lends itself to a variety of iterations including simple frozen versions like a creamy frozen watermelon cocktail recipe and more. If you're looking to infuse more boldness into your fruity and potent treat, try upping your game with a hint of spice. Tasting Table spoke to food and lifestyle blogger, Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes", to get her advice about the perfect way to bring the heat to your next batch of watermelon margaritas using spicy peppers.

Per Ross, "The naturally sweet profile of fresh watermelon is a perfect foil for the heat of jalapeño peppers or the mellow heat of ancho chilis." She also notes that sweetness is the "best way to temper the heat level in a cocktail." This gives you a lot of room to play with ratios and balance of flavors for your next frozen watermelon mezcal margarita recipe. Ross also mentions, "A well-mixed watermelon margarita should have a spicy kick, with a cool finish from the melon.

There is a lot to be said for the type of spirit you choose to use to accent your watermelon margaritas. Ross advises, "Choosing tequila will bring a clean fruit & spice profile to the drink, while mezcal lets you explore a more smoky & sweet cocktail."