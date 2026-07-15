7 Changes I Wish Costco's Bakery Would Make

There's so much to love about Costco's bakery: It has a huge selection, generally good quality, and offers excellent value for your money. In fact, it's one of the best grocery store bakeries around. Whether you're looking for a sheet cake for your next party, a giant package of croissants to feed a crew, or just a few loaves of bread to make an excellent sandwich, Costco's bakery section has you covered. It's one of the first areas I visit at Costco, and it's where I stock up on baked goods and treats when I have a sweet tooth.

That doesn't mean that it's a perfect place to shop, though. There are a lot of things that Costco's bakery doesn't do particularly well and places where it falls short. As someone who has shopped at Costco for over six years, these flaws won't stop me from shopping at the bakery. But if the grocery chain made some of the following changes, I think my shopping experience (and that of many other customers) could be seriously elevated. Whether you have the same Costco bakery pet peeves as I do or have a totally different list of complaints, these changes may help you get a clearer sense of what this grocery department offers — and also what it lacks.