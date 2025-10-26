What UK Costco Stores Have That American Ones Don't

For many Americans, Costco membership is the key to a month's worth of pre-portioned chicken breasts, snack samples, and $1.50 hot dogs in the food court — and that membership is accessible to anybody who wants it. Across the pond, however, Costco is a different beast. Notably, the rules for Costco membership in the UK are different. And when it comes to food, Costco stores around the world carry products based on local markets, meaning that items on shelves and in the food court in UK stores differ from the U.S.

For U.S. Costco shoppers, standard food court items include that $1.50 hot dog, pizza, chicken bakes, salads, sandwiches, and sweet treats like milkshakes and salted caramel brownie sundaes. In the UK, food court customers have a slightly different experience, with items like double chicken burgers, cottage pies, jacket potatoes (that's a baked potato for those not up on their British lingo) with baked beans, BBQ-chicken pizza, and chicken fajita wraps. That jacket potato can also come with tuna and mayonnaise, a common British combination. The bargain hot dog is still available in the UK, costing £1.50. Other food court offerings available in the UK (as well as other European countries) but not the U.S., include a Korean beef BBQ bake, fish and chips, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, and french fries.