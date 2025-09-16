What Is Marmite, And What Does It Taste Like?

A classic British condiment with a unique taste and the bold branding to match, Marmite has been part of the U.K. food landscape for over a century. This sticky, dark brown spread is made from yeast extract, and it's known for its intense savory flavor. Marmite certainly has a loyal fan base, and these colorful jars sit proudly in home pantries across the nation. But, this spread also famously divides opinion, with some finding its unique taste less than appealing. However, these love-hate opinions have long been the basis of the brand's marketing. And clearly, it's working, because the company produces around 50 million jars of the stuff each year.

Spread onto buttered toast is one of the most popular ways to enjoy Marmite, but it's far more versatile than you'd think. You can use it to enhance a wide variety of both sweet and savory recipes, where it delivers a punchy hit of salty, umami richness. It's possible to get hold of a jar in the U.S., too, and a quick browse online will reveal a whole world of Marmite-flavored snack products. So, if you're intrigued by this humble condiment, join us as we delve into everything from how it's made, to where it came from, and how best to use it in your everyday cooking.