The Subtle Sweetener That Makes Costco Hot Dogs So Delicious

Whether you've worked up an appetite during a big restock or you're hitting that grocery run during your lunch hour, the Costco food court is there to satisfy on a dime. Arguably the most well-known and fiercely beloved offering on that sprawling menu board is Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo — a ¼-pound all-beef dog with a 20-ounce drink. The price hasn't changed since 1985, and happily, those franks clock in even larger than the promised ¼-pound, as each Kirkland Signature All-Beef Hot Dog weighs about 4.3 ounces (a quarter-pound equals 4 ounces). More than its generous size, the secret ingredient that makes Costco's iconic hot dog so craveable is a pinch of dextrose.

The subtle sweetener appears in Kirkland hot dogs' ingredient list. Dextrose is a type of corn- or wheat-derived sugar, a pillar ingredient of corn syrup that also commonly appears in processed foods like (you guessed it) hot dogs. Despite its potentially artificial-sounding "lab" name, dextrose (aka D-glucose) is chemically identical to glucose, the form of sugar naturally found in the body. Here, dextrose lends a sweet touch to savory hot dogs for a mouthwatering balance. That slightly-sweet flavor dimensionality expands even more once foodies pile on Costco's available hot dog toppings, like chopped onions, sauerkraut, relish, pickled jalapeños, ketchup, and mustard. Plus, as a simple sugar rather than a complex carbohydrate, dextrose can be quickly broken down by the body, providing a burst of fast, readily available energy to keep Costco shoppers fueled after their food court visit.