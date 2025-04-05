One Major Costco Food Court Fixture Is Different In Every Country
You can use your Costco membership card to gain entry to stores around the world, no matter where on the globe you reside and pay for the annual fee. For the most part, Costco warehouses look relatively similar, perhaps with the exception of regional products and languages on signage. And yes, there's still a food court where you can indulge in bargain-priced foods like the warehouse retailer's beloved hot dogs, but there's something that will look a little different depending on which country you're in.
Don't worry, you can still find the affordable food at Costco food courts around the world, but it's the hot dog toppings that will vary from place to place. Here in the United States, those toppings are simply minced raw onion, pickle relish, ketchup, and yellow mustard. And while those classic toppings work on the $1.50-priced hot dog (that includes a drink) here, other countries lean into their own cuisines. You can find toppings from Dijon mustard to pickled jalapeños in some countries.
Hot dog toppings and foods you might find at Costco food courts around the world
The toppings you find at Costco food courts in countries outside of the United States will reflect that area's cuisines. For example, in France, you can find Dijon mustard (which is produced in the country) and mayonnaise. In Mexico, expect to find pickled jalapeños to add some heat to your dog after a long shopping haul. In Iceland, crispy onions like you might add to green bean casserole have been spotted in Costco food courts. In Canada, you can opt for a Polish sausage instead of the beef frank served in most countries. Meanwhile, Costcos in countries like Japan, Spain, and even South Korea seem to have the same toppings as locations here in the U.S.
It's not just hot dog toppings that vary by country, because there are many other international Costco food court menu items that you won't find here. Order chicken tenders and fries at the food courts in multiple countries like Canada and France. Other unique offerings include a pork bake in South Korea instead of the chicken bake, poutine in Canada, and various pizza toppings in countries like China.