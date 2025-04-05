One Major Costco Food Court Fixture Is Different In Every Country

You can use your Costco membership card to gain entry to stores around the world, no matter where on the globe you reside and pay for the annual fee. For the most part, Costco warehouses look relatively similar, perhaps with the exception of regional products and languages on signage. And yes, there's still a food court where you can indulge in bargain-priced foods like the warehouse retailer's beloved hot dogs, but there's something that will look a little different depending on which country you're in.

Don't worry, you can still find the affordable food at Costco food courts around the world, but it's the hot dog toppings that will vary from place to place. Here in the United States, those toppings are simply minced raw onion, pickle relish, ketchup, and yellow mustard. And while those classic toppings work on the $1.50-priced hot dog (that includes a drink) here, other countries lean into their own cuisines. You can find toppings from Dijon mustard to pickled jalapeños in some countries.