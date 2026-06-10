Costco Shoppers Have Spotted One Of Texas Roadhouse's Most Beloved Items
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Texas Roadhouse fans, rejoice — you can now enjoy one of the most beloved signature items on the menu at home, which patrons of the steak restaurant chain will know best as an accompaniment to its famous, fresh-baked bread rolls. You, on the other hand, can use it however you want, as the Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread is now available on the shelves at Costco.
For those who haven't tasted it, the clue really is in the name. This is an unctuous, indulgent spread flavored with honey and cinnamon, so sweet that some have compared it to frosting. The Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread can obviously be utilized on toast and bread rolls. It also works well when slathered on a hot stack of pancakes or Belgian waffles.
So moreish is this spread that many may be tempted to follow Tasting Table's tip on how to score take out cinnamon butter from Texas Roadhouse. But those who do not live near to one of these restaurant locations can now rest easy knowing that 20 ounce tubs are now available from Costco.
Buy the Texas Roadhouse staple, or make your own with real butter
Despite its name, the Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread packaging does in fact identify it as a "70% vegetable oil spread" due to its ingredients including soybean oil, palm oil, and palm kernel oil. When a TikTok video from Paul Saladino, MD, delved into the makeup of this Texas Roadhouse staple, fans of the restaurant were indifferent by the revelation. "Yeah, who cares, it's delicious," wrote one user. Another commenter put it more simply: "its not that deep."
If you refuse to accept anything but real butter, never fear — you will find numerous copycat recipes online, almost all of which comprise of some combination of honey, cinnamon, and — you guessed it — butter. Jessica Morone's copycat recipe for Texas Roadhouse-style cinnamon butter features additional salt and powdered sugar, and will also help you replicate those iconic bread rolls to go with it. The convenience of finding the spread at Costco, however, is hard to resist.
All Costco warehouses stocking this delicious toast-topper appear to list its current price as $6.99 for a 20 ounce tub. However, if you're in the mood for a daintier amount, Walmart also stocks the Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread in a 7.35 ounce container for $3.48. Other Texas Roadhouse products you can find in store include Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze, Rattlesnake Dip, Fried Pickle Dip, and the chain's Classic and Gold Steak Sauce.