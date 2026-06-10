Costco Shoppers Have Spotted One Of Texas Roadhouse's Most Beloved Items

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Texas Roadhouse fans, rejoice — you can now enjoy one of the most beloved signature items on the menu at home, which patrons of the steak restaurant chain will know best as an accompaniment to its famous, fresh-baked bread rolls. You, on the other hand, can use it however you want, as the Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread is now available on the shelves at Costco.

For those who haven't tasted it, the clue really is in the name. This is an unctuous, indulgent spread flavored with honey and cinnamon, so sweet that some have compared it to frosting. The Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread can obviously be utilized on toast and bread rolls. It also works well when slathered on a hot stack of pancakes or Belgian waffles.

So moreish is this spread that many may be tempted to follow Tasting Table's tip on how to score take out cinnamon butter from Texas Roadhouse. But those who do not live near to one of these restaurant locations can now rest easy knowing that 20 ounce tubs are now available from Costco.