How To Score Extra Take-Home Cinnamon Butter From Texas Roadhouse
There is no question about what the highlight of Texas Roadhouse is. We've tasted and ranked every steak on the menu, ordered Rattlesnake Bites as an appetizer, and licked the peppercorn gravy off our lips, but no visit to the restaurant would be complete without Texas Roadhouse's iconic dinner rolls. But let's be real: Those rolls really shine because of the honey cinnamon butter served alongside them. Luckily, you can purchase 8-ounce to-go containers of the beloved butter for just $1.99 at the restaurant, according to a viral TikTok and confirmed by a local Texas Roadhouse.
The beautiful brown-hued butter slathered over a warm, pillowy roll at Texas Roadhouse is an experience in and of itself, and diners of the restaurant rave about it. The hints of cinnamon and honey alongside the richness of the butter are the ideal companions for the warm dinner rolls, which land on the sweeter side of the spectrum. But anyone who has indulged in that glorious butter has probably fantasized about everything else it would be good on, leaving them to yearn for the opportunity to take it home — in bigger containers than those measly plastic condiment containers the restaurant serves them in. Now you know how to do just that.
How to make the most of the honey cinnamon butter
Texas Roadhouse's butter became so popular that Walmart started selling containers of it, but like any store-bought restaurant product, it's always better straight from the source. Next time you go to Texas Roadhouse, grab a couple of 8-ounce containers of the butter before you leave and take it home to transform it.
Slather it on fluffy buttermilk pancakes, spread it on a bagel, or add it to vegetables like sweet potatoes and carrots. Consider using this on toast with a little bit of jam or apple butter to complement the cinnamon notes.
Of course, if you aren't near a Texas Roadhouse, you can always take a walk down Copycat Lane and make your own Texas Roadhouse rolls with the honey cinnamon butter at home. Compound butters are easy to make, and you already know the basic ingredients.
And if you aren't aware, Texas Roadhouse offers other flavors of butter (think whipped butter and garlic lemon pepper butter). So, ask your waiter if you can buy an 8-ounce container of those if you like, too.