14 Restaurant Chain Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

In case you haven't noticed, the frozen food industry is booming. As consumers' lives get busier and the need for quick, convenient solutions to mealtime grows, it makes sense that many shoppers will turn to the frozen aisles for easy-to-prep meals that are both yummy and filling. Restaurant chains have hopped onto the frozen foods train and have chosen to chase profits by churning out their own lineups of frozen meals. Alas, having a successful restaurant doesn't guarantee that your frozen line will be equally as good. Like all frozen foods, some restaurants are pretty hit or miss when it comes to frozen options.

I'm no stranger to frozen foods by now, as I've ranked several categories of frozen meals, including selections from Costco. Whenever I'm ranking frozen meals, I look for a few things — the most important thing is that the cooked product holds up to its package description (unfortunately, sometimes the product falls woefully short). Second, it has to taste good, with flavors and textures representative of non-frozen versions of the dish. Finally, I consider more minor elements, such as whether the dish cooks evenly and, in this case, whether it lives up to the restaurant's name. I headed to my local grocery store and got two frozen meals from each restaurant line I saw, and the results were pretty much as expected — some meals were passably good, and others were very much lacking.

