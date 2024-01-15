Give Leftover Chicken New Life As A Frozen Pizza Upgrade

When you don't want to cook, frozen pizza is the ultimate meal to which we can always turn. Not only is it quick to make and often as delicious as fresh pizza, but it's incredibly versatile. For example, if you start with a plain cheese pie, you can pile on various canned ingredients to spruce the pizza up — in fact, raw vegetables also work wonders on frozen pizza — or even protein options as you like. When it comes to the latter, there is perhaps no easier pick than leftover chicken.

If you have a rotisserie chicken, it's often impossible to use up a whole bird in a single meal, so you'll typically have plenty of leftovers to work with — and these cooked poultry favorites from the grocery store are generally deployed throughout the week anyway. While a rotisserie chicken is an ideal and easy pizza topping, practically any type of cooked chicken will work here.

Adding your poultry to your frozen dinner ensures you won't waste your leftovers, and whether you have a plain or already-seasoned chicken breast, you can massively upgrade your pie by mixing and matching easy topping options. The best part? You don't have to do extra work since cooked chicken is ready to go.