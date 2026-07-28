Costco Gave Its Iconic Breakfast Pastry A Cinnamon-Sugar Twist And Fans Can't Wait To Try It

A walk amongst Costco's bakery items is usually a treat in itself. But if you ask fans, the bakery just got sweeter with the bulk retailer's new cinnamon-sugar-doused pastry. The Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants — which can be spotted amongst the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, Twice-Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants, and Almond Croissant Pastries — hit shelves in late July. Though availability may depend on store location, fans haven't hesitated to rave about the cinnamon-filled pastries online.

Retailing at $9.99 per pack of six croissants, the new pastries are baked twice, with a crunchy streusel topping that contrasts nicely with the croissant's flaky texture and sweet cinnamon filling. Since its launch, the internet has filled with fans eager to try and report back on the new treat. On TikTok, @costcotv said, "If you love cinnamon, you'll love this one," and suggested the "cinnamon goodness" would go well with coffee. Many fans have noted that the croissants are a mashup of a croissant and cinnamon desserts, including coffee cake, cinnamon rolls, and churros alike.