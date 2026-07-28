Costco Gave Its Iconic Breakfast Pastry A Cinnamon-Sugar Twist And Fans Can't Wait To Try It
A walk amongst Costco's bakery items is usually a treat in itself. But if you ask fans, the bakery just got sweeter with the bulk retailer's new cinnamon-sugar-doused pastry. The Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants — which can be spotted amongst the Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, Twice-Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants, and Almond Croissant Pastries — hit shelves in late July. Though availability may depend on store location, fans haven't hesitated to rave about the cinnamon-filled pastries online.
Retailing at $9.99 per pack of six croissants, the new pastries are baked twice, with a crunchy streusel topping that contrasts nicely with the croissant's flaky texture and sweet cinnamon filling. Since its launch, the internet has filled with fans eager to try and report back on the new treat. On TikTok, @costcotv said, "If you love cinnamon, you'll love this one," and suggested the "cinnamon goodness" would go well with coffee. Many fans have noted that the croissants are a mashup of a croissant and cinnamon desserts, including coffee cake, cinnamon rolls, and churros alike.
Cinnamon pastry lovers rejoice over Costco's Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants
Costco's iconic croissants have generally fared well with customers and rankings for popular grocery store croissants. However, the new Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants at Costco seem to have quickly drawn praise, especially from those who love cinnamon desserts and pastries. The flavor pairing in Costco's new treat makes total sense for fans. "The outside is dipped in a sugar cinnamon streusel which is incredible!" said @costcohotfinds in an Instagram post, referring to the pastry as akin to a "churro croissant" and making sure to reveal the ample cinnamon-filling before digging in. "Can't blame 'em, cinnamon sugar is the best combo," wrote one user in a comment.
In a r/Costco Reddit post praising the new Twice Baked Cinnamon Croissants, a user wrote, "If you loved that cinnamon butter cake from a while ago, you will love these even more," also comparing the filling to that of a cinnamon roll. Another user replied that the croissants "might rival the cinnamon pound cake." The new launch confirms cinnamon and croissants are a winning combo. With the added intrigue of the streusel topping, filling, and powdered sugar on top, the new pastries have quickly earned their place among the list of Costco's best summer bakery items worth adding to your cart.