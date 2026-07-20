Costco's Best Summer Bakery Items Worth Adding To Your Cart

Costco's bakery section has delighted us with some pretty sweet bakery items in 2026 (so far), and the chain's summer selection is no exception. Customers are gushing online about newly released and even tried-and-true goodies that have demonstrated clear staying power. If you're looking to spruce up a brunch spread or cart an easy treat to this weekend's cookout, consider our list as inspiration during your next Costco run.

We've reviewed items presently available at Costco and ones that have debuted in the past few months while comparing them with online reviews. From Reddit threads to social media platforms to Costco's own website, in addition to some of our own writers who have sampled goodies for themselves, we're determined that plenty of these treats are worthy of a place in your shopping cart. Whether you're looking for a sweet dessert or an easy breakfast dish to serve, many of these finds won't require you to open your wallet too wide to carry home, either. For hosts and guests alike, Costco certainly has options when it comes to baked goods.