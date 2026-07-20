Costco's Best Summer Bakery Items Worth Adding To Your Cart
Costco's bakery section has delighted us with some pretty sweet bakery items in 2026 (so far), and the chain's summer selection is no exception. Customers are gushing online about newly released and even tried-and-true goodies that have demonstrated clear staying power. If you're looking to spruce up a brunch spread or cart an easy treat to this weekend's cookout, consider our list as inspiration during your next Costco run.
We've reviewed items presently available at Costco and ones that have debuted in the past few months while comparing them with online reviews. From Reddit threads to social media platforms to Costco's own website, in addition to some of our own writers who have sampled goodies for themselves, we're determined that plenty of these treats are worthy of a place in your shopping cart. Whether you're looking for a sweet dessert or an easy breakfast dish to serve, many of these finds won't require you to open your wallet too wide to carry home, either. For hosts and guests alike, Costco certainly has options when it comes to baked goods.
Strawberries and Cream
Simplicity is sweet, and Costco's tubs of whipped cream and strawberries prove it. Crowned with graham cracker crumbs, these sizable containers are ready to set out and serve, or dip straight into at the end of a long day. Shoppers have compared the dish to deconstructed pie, with one fan giving it a "10/10" on Instagram and instructing members to run, not walk, to Costco.
Lemon Custard Pie
Costco's Lemon Custard Pie is a bakery treat that's brightened up spring for many. It places a silky, citrusy custard filling into a flaky crust that is topped with whipped topping. Fans are thrilled, and even those unsure about lemon pie appreciate the subtle taste of this classic sweet. Frequently described as delicate and delicious, the pie can easily be quickly sliced and served for a refreshing dessert.
Blueberry Sourdough Bread
Costco's Blueberry Sourdough Bread is known to sell out. "This is the kind of bread that disappears in two days in my house," wrote a shopper on Instagram. Hearth-baked tangy sourdough is spruced up with dried blueberries to offer the kind of treat that can upgrade breakfast and brunch spreads with little effort — some fans are also enjoying it served for dinner.
Blueberries and Cream Muffins
Costco's Blueberries and Cream Muffins are packed with berries to offer a sizable and soft baked treat that can be buttered and served, or set on the grill for a quick toast. Shoppers have described the gigantic muffins as being next level and many call the purchase a steal. "These blueberry cream muffins from Costco are the BEST blueberry muffins I've ever had!" wrote a fan on Facebook.
Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake
Costco's whopping strawberry cheesecake is topped with a crunchy streusel topping that has shoppers testing their resolve. The cake's presentation is just as delicious as its rich and fruity taste. The 4.5 pound treat costs about $23, depending on location, and you can easily feed a group with it. "Totally worth it," commented a Costco member on an Instagram reel.
Twice Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants
Fans of cinnamon will love these croissants. The pastries are baked twice, making each flaky piece extra crunchy before the cinnamon cream in the center is revealed. The croissants are crowned with a cinnamon streusel and simple syrup glaze, creating what has been described as a hybrid between a cinnamon roll and a croissant. "10/10 no notes," said one Redditor who praised the pastries for their balance.
Waffle Cone Bar Cake
This Waffle Cone Bar Cake borrows inspiration from old-school ice cream parlors and tops a waffle cone-flavored cake with caramel and chocolate drizzle. The combination of creamy and crunchy textures in each bite means that slices disappear fast, but with 12 servings per cake, second helpings aren't out of the question. Decorated with mini cones that are filled with chocolate, this aesthetic treat is what customers are describing as a "banger" on Instagram.
Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut
Customers can't get enough of this newest beignet flavor. Packages of 22 Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut are posing some challenges to Costco customers on strict diets. "I bought these for a party and ended up eating almost all of them myself," wrote a shopper on Reddit. If you're looking to be the star at brunch, take these fluffy and decadent doughnuts with you.
Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
Costco's Peaches and Cream Bar Cake is a fruit-forward treat that is the solution for those craving something sweet that isn't made with chocolate. Fluffy whipped cream, sweetly tangy peach filling, and vanilla sponge cake are presented in appealing layers that lean refreshing, rather than tasting like a total sugar bomb. "It's absolutely delicious ... very light and a wonderful summer dessert," said one Redditor.
Apple Berry Pie
Apple pie is given an upgrade with strawberries and raspberries to create a dessert that is totally vibrant and unique. A sturdy pie crust means that Costco's Apple Berry Pie can be presented with pride to a group and served alongside scoops of ice cream for an "à la mode" aesthetic worthy of a social media post. For those who struggle to pick a pie flavor, this is an easy answer.
Traditional Madeleines
Costco's Traditional Madeleines come in a package 12, so the entire office can feast upon these shell-shaped French cakes. The taste is light and buttery, and the spongy middle is perfect to enjoy alongside a morning cup of coffee. Some customers have described them as good enough to gatekeep. When plated, these pretty treats are an easy serve to offer any unexpected guests that might pop by.
Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
Costco's Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are a must-buy. Each is topped with sugar crystals and gives way to caramel apple filling. Shoppers are putting these buttery, flaky pastries into the air fryer and pairing them with ice cream for the ultimate treat. Yet even with 12 pieces in a purchase, Costco members are picking up multiples of these scrumptious bites. "I've bought them 3 times," wrote a fan on Facebook. If you're a fan of simple apple strudel, you're in for a treat.
Mix & Match Danishes
Costco is selling mix and match cream cheese danishes, letting customers choose two flavors. Whether you take home almond, cherry, or cream cheese, this is a solid decision for brunch parties, and Costco customers are thrilled. The flaky pastries are packed with tangy cream cheese and have been compared to something you might purchase from a local bakery.
Pretzel Bagel
With the chewy texture of a bagel and the salty, golden casing of a pretzel, Costco's Pretzel Bagels are hard to pass up. They're the perfect upgrade for boring breakfast sandwiches, and make for an easy afternoon snack. Reviewers have noted that the soft, flavorful bagels are aromatic, delicious when toasted with butter, and taste more like a bun than a bagel. Sweet and salty with a whisper of malt, these are a worthy buy.
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf is a dessert that could pass for homemade. Real blueberries are used in the recipe, and shoppers warn that the moist texture is irresistible. The fruity flavor is a hit and the topping provides just enough texture to keep each bite interesting. While fans of the treat have attempted to make copycat recipes at home, the easy convenience of picking up this loaf from Costco can't be rivaled.