Bored Of Bagels? Make Your Breakfast Sandwich On This Style Of Bun

A basic bagel is a simple addition to your breakfast menu. But it doesn't really have that ... kick, does it? When the sun is hiding, and there's a long day ahead, you're craving something a little more inspiring for your breakfast sandwich. Luckily, on the mornings that you're bored of bagels, there's a different style of bread to try instead: pretzel buns.

These buns are formed like the twisted and salt-studded snacks we all know and love. Traditionally, a great form of low-fat carbohydrates, in breaded form, that soft saltiness is an absolute game-changer. It pairs deliciously with scrambled eggs, greens, bacon, and a dash of hot sauce. The salty undertone adds a balanced dynamic to the flavor of the dish, while there's a distinct soft-on-the-inside and crusty-on-the-exterior texture. This German-originating adaptation is a fantastic way to elevate your breakfasts. Interestingly, pretzel buns happen to be the rare Costco bakery item shoppers want back in all stores — treat that as a vote of confidence. There are plenty of other stores serving this style of bread in the meantime, too, including Walmart and Target. You could even try to make it at home.