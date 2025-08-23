Bored Of Bagels? Make Your Breakfast Sandwich On This Style Of Bun
A basic bagel is a simple addition to your breakfast menu. But it doesn't really have that ... kick, does it? When the sun is hiding, and there's a long day ahead, you're craving something a little more inspiring for your breakfast sandwich. Luckily, on the mornings that you're bored of bagels, there's a different style of bread to try instead: pretzel buns.
These buns are formed like the twisted and salt-studded snacks we all know and love. Traditionally, a great form of low-fat carbohydrates, in breaded form, that soft saltiness is an absolute game-changer. It pairs deliciously with scrambled eggs, greens, bacon, and a dash of hot sauce. The salty undertone adds a balanced dynamic to the flavor of the dish, while there's a distinct soft-on-the-inside and crusty-on-the-exterior texture. This German-originating adaptation is a fantastic way to elevate your breakfasts. Interestingly, pretzel buns happen to be the rare Costco bakery item shoppers want back in all stores — treat that as a vote of confidence. There are plenty of other stores serving this style of bread in the meantime, too, including Walmart and Target. You could even try to make it at home.
Different variations of pretzel bun sandwiches to try
There is plenty of motivation to incorporate a little saltiness into your mornings, isn't there? Once you have your hands on pretzel buns, though, the next step is picking a variation. The staples rotate around a simple concept of dairy, meaty protein, and sauce. Ham (or even a hot dog), cheese, and mustard is the brilliant combo that Trader Joe's shoppers use with soft pretzel twists. The textural density adds a beautiful heartiness to a protein-based sandwich. Pretzel buns are also the optimal bread for ham and cheese sliders.
That said, the world is your oyster, or should we say "breakfast table." Adding egg — either in scrambled, poached, or fried form — is a classic variation, and well-suited to that early-morning theme. You don't have to include sausage and bacon, either. Vegetarians can adapt this recipe, too. A few slices of goat cheese and spinach make the perfect pairing. Consider Monterey Jack cheese if you're feeling extra indulgent. Maybe you still have pretzel buns left over after you scoffed down that tasty breakfast sandwich? Anything leftover would make a delicious dipper or slider for spreads like Nutella or marmalade.