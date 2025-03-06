The Brilliant Way Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Using Its Soft Pretzel Twists

There are many types of pretzels that vary in shape, density, and texture, but there's something about a soft, fluffy, salty pretzel paired with a pungent mustard that really hits the spot. Their chewy exterior paired with a tender interior makes for a divine eating experience, especially with big chunks of salt on top for a bit of crunch. While they can be great on their own or paired with a dipping sauce, like Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese, pretzels can also make a great alternative to bread and buns, like ham and cheese sliders with grainy mustard on pretzel rolls.

Trader Joe's has dedicated super fans, and luckily for us, they are usually eager to share their tips and tricks online. In a Reddit post, one Trader Joe's customer had a stroke of genius and turned the store's soft pretzel twists into hot dog buns. They heated the pretzel twists as directed on the package, then sliced the twists lengthwise without cutting all the way through to the other side to mimic the shape of a traditional hot dog bun. From there, they placed hot dogs in the warm, salted buns and topped them with ketchup (rather than mustard, much to the chagrin of a few hot dog purists in the comments).