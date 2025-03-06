The Brilliant Way Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Using Its Soft Pretzel Twists
There are many types of pretzels that vary in shape, density, and texture, but there's something about a soft, fluffy, salty pretzel paired with a pungent mustard that really hits the spot. Their chewy exterior paired with a tender interior makes for a divine eating experience, especially with big chunks of salt on top for a bit of crunch. While they can be great on their own or paired with a dipping sauce, like Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese, pretzels can also make a great alternative to bread and buns, like ham and cheese sliders with grainy mustard on pretzel rolls.
Trader Joe's has dedicated super fans, and luckily for us, they are usually eager to share their tips and tricks online. In a Reddit post, one Trader Joe's customer had a stroke of genius and turned the store's soft pretzel twists into hot dog buns. They heated the pretzel twists as directed on the package, then sliced the twists lengthwise without cutting all the way through to the other side to mimic the shape of a traditional hot dog bun. From there, they placed hot dogs in the warm, salted buns and topped them with ketchup (rather than mustard, much to the chagrin of a few hot dog purists in the comments).
Trader Joe's is a one-stop shop for all your pretzel dog needs
The soft pretzel twists include six per package, which is a perfect amount to pair with their organic or regular uncured beef hot dogs, which both contain six per package. The soft pretzel twists also include a packet of coarse salt, a key ingredient in a traditional soft pretzel, which the directions indicate to sprinkle on the pretzels' tops after brushing the surface with water and then warming the twists in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
The beauty of Trader Joe's is that you can get everything you need for your pretzel twist buns in one place. Some other products that would be perfect for the pretzel twists are the spicy jalapeño chicken sausages or the cheddar chicken sausages, which have cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and red peppers, all perfect pairings for the flavors of a pretzel. For a classic sausage and pretzel combination, pick up a pack of Trader Joe's Bavarian bratwursts and pair them with dijon or their sweet mustard dill sauce, along with the obligatory sauerkraut alongside. If you're feeling daring, you could lean into the Los Angeles-style street dogs by cooking the hot dogs wrapped in bacon, then top with Trader Joe's hot and sweet jalapeños for a spicy kick. If you're thinking about trying your hand at turning soft pretzel twists into hot dog buns at home, make sure you know the best way to store soft pretzels so they don't become stale.