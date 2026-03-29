The 12 Hands-Down Best Grocery Store Blueberry Muffins, According To Customers
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If you're a fiend for sweets first thing in the morning (guilty), then you know there's nothing better than a muffin alongside your cup of coffee. All the better if your muffin of choice is blueberry, since, with the addition of fruit, you can convince yourself that you're eating something healthy, and not just cake for breakfast.
However, baking isn't always everyone's strong suit, and if you're not inclined to whip up your own batch of blueberry muffins (like these cardamom blueberry muffins), you might instead consider your local grocery store to satisfy your craving. With budgets tight and grocery bills growing, though, you don't want to waste your hard-earned dough on a bake that's sub-par.
That's why we turned to internet reviews to help us find store-bought blueberry muffins that were not only good but also, by and large, considered the best. Sold under the stores' own labels and found in their bakeries, these muffins are the best of the blueberry variety. Tender, moist, and with enough blueberries to earn the name, these breakfast treats are the ones worth adding to your cart.
Sprouts Blueberry Vegan Muffins
Vegan baking has come a long way since it first began to rise in popularity (we have a vegan vanilla cupcake recipe to prove it), so it shouldn't come as too surprising that a vegan blueberry muffin is considered one of the best on offer at a grocery store. In this case, it comes from Sprouts Farmers Market, a grocery chain known for its high-end, organic, healthy food.
The usual eggs and milk (and occasionally, butter, depending on the recipe) in these muffins are swapped for plant-based ingredients like soybean oil, chickpea flour, and faba bean protein. The result is a fresh, moist muffin that surpasses expectations of what vegan muffins can be.
On the Sprouts website, the product page for these muffins features multiple customer reviews raving about how good the muffins are, plant-based or otherwise. On Reddit, one fan wrote how they had consumed four vegan blueberry muffins in a single sitting, with zero regrets, which speaks to how delicious these muffins are.
Sprouts Blueberry Muffins
The second-best grocery store blueberry muffin worth picking up also happens to be from Sprouts Farmers Market. However, this is your standard blueberry muffin versus a vegan one or one baked with any other dietary restrictions in mind.
Like its vegan counterpart, this muffin is large and sold in a pack of four. Eggs and Greek yogurt are included in the bake, adding a nice level of moisture to the muffin. Unlike other muffins you'll see later down the list, these muffins aren't sprinkled with any sugar or streusel topping, making them a pretty simple, homestyle muffin — which customers seem to enjoy. Rather than pick up a fancy muffin from a bakery or cafe, fans of these muffins choose to buy these simply made domed beauties instead.
Plus, for a blueberry muffin, Sprouts actually does the right thing and fills them up with blueberries — a boon considering their substantial size. In reviews, customers describe this muffin as not too sweet, with a natural flavor that's not artificial.
Wegmans Blueberry Muffins
If the picture didn't make it clear, these blueberry muffins from Wegmans are super-sized. Sold in a four-pack (like all the other muffins on this list), they're also on the priciest side, at about $7.50 for a package. However, that price comes with some more premium ingredients, like sour cream, honey, and wild blueberries (which are different than farmed blueberries).
For those unfamiliar with Wegmans, the supermarket chain operates in nine states, mostly situated along the East Coast, and was considered by our staff to be one of the best grocery stores in the U.S. One of the standout reasons for that is its bakery department, which includes these large muffins.
The sugary crust adds a nice crunch to the soft, fluffy muffins that are chock-full of blueberries, and in reviews, plenty of customers rave about how fresh they remain even after a few days (if they happen to last that long). Fans of Wegmans blueberry muffins make them a regular part of their grocery trip, despite the cost, because they're just that good.
Marketside No Sugar Added Blueberry Streusel Muffins
Muffins aren't exactly considered a health food, being that they tend to be high in calories and sugar. If that's something you try to be mindful of, you might want to consider visiting your local Walmart and picking up a four-pack of its No Sugar Added Blueberry Streusel Muffins, instead.
While they're still 340 calories each, there are a measly 2 grams of sugar in a single muffin. Instead, maltitol, a sugar alcohol, is used as the sweetener of choice. Fortunately, there seems to be none of that telltale aftertaste so common with artificial sweeteners, according to reviews. Many say they taste just like regular muffins, and you wouldn't know that they were sugar-free unless you looked at the label.
With a fluffy, moist texture and a decent amount of blueberries scattered throughout (not too many, but not too few), plenty of customers recommend giving these a shot, especially if health concerns or dietary changes require you to consume less sugar.
Bakery Blueberry Muffins
With their sugar-crusted tops and golden hue, these blueberry muffins from the Safeway bakery are a picture-perfect example of a grocery store muffin. Although the image above doesn't show it very well, multiple reviews of this muffin state that they're filled with blueberries throughout, unlike those deceitful muffins that keep their berries on top while leaving the stump berry-free.
Moist and fresh with a fluffy, cakey texture, many customers say that these muffins rarely last the day. One (likely hungry) customer described how her husband ate every muffin in the four-pack in a single day, while another raved about how they're much better (and more budget-friendly) than the popular blueberry streusel muffin from Starbucks. For a truly elite eating experience, a TikTok of the muffins recommends popping them in the microwave to warm them up a bit and enjoying them as an indulgent breakfast or snack.
Marketside Blueberry Streusel Muffins
In addition to its No Sugar Added Blueberry Streusel Muffins, Walmart also offers standard Blueberry Streusel Muffins under its Marketside banner. As it turns out, these muffins are actually even more successful than the previous Marketside muffins, with over 14,000 reviews on the Walmart website alone, earning raves from happy customers.
With a fresh, moist texture from buttermilk, a decent amount of blueberries, and a streusel topping, these blueberry muffins are winners for those who want a simple, quick bite. One customer, who took it upon themselves to conduct their own taste test, wrote that they had tried other brands of blueberry muffins from multiple different stores and that Marketside's version beat them all. A few reviews mention slicing the muffin in half, warming it in the microwave, and adding a bit of butter to melt on top for a decadent experience.
Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins
The first (but not only) gluten-free muffin to make our list comes from none other than Trader Joe's. While the cult-favorite grocery chain has some of the absolute best snacks, it also does quite well in its bakery, including these Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins.
Made with a blend of alternative starches like oat flour, cornstarch, tapioca starch, and three kinds of rice flour, the muffins also contain sour cream, lemon oil, and eggs, giving them a tangy taste and springy texture. They're then finished with coarse sugar and oat streusel for some textural variety. It is important to note that the presence of oat flour and oat flakes may be a disqualifier for those who have allergies to these items. And, since these muffins contain eggs, they're also not suitable for vegans or those with egg allergies.
On Reddit, gluten-free or gluten-averse fans rave about these muffins, which they love to pick up, especially on days when it's simply too hot to bake their own. The same poster also mentioned how there's a substantial amount of blueberries in each muffin, which can be a major deciding factor among fans of these baked goods. (There's nothing more annoying than picking up a blueberry muffin and finding it devoid of fruit on the inside.) Trader Joe's recommends amplifying that note of lemon oil by warming these muffins in the microwave or toaster oven and slathering them with some lemon curd.
Favorite Day Blueberry Streusel Muffins
With over 1,300 reviews on the website (with 80% giving five stars), Target's Favorite Day Blueberry Streusel Muffins are clearly one of the most favorable grocery store muffins around — one of our writers also said that it was one of the best Favorite Day bakery items, period. With a rich, buttery flavor, tender, moist crumb, and a decent amount of blueberries in every bite, this streusel-topped muffin is a standout from the chain retailer.
Some customers say these muffins have a taste akin to a homemade muffin, or at least a muffin picked up from a local bakery, rather than a homogenous, mass-produced flavor. The sweetness and freshness are some notable pros, with customers writing that these muffins can stay fresh for days. Even the mere scent of these muffins is appetizing!
Like the Walmart Marketside Blueberry Streusel Muffins, these use buttermilk in the recipe for a bit of tang and moisture, along with oil and eggs (in fact, the ingredients list for both is quite similar, down to the added turmeric for color).
Fresh From Meijer Blueberry Muffins
Unless you live in the Midwest, you might not be familiar with the Meijer line of supermarkets. That would be a shame, because it would mean you're missing out on these blueberry muffins from the chain's Fresh From brand.
These muffins bear a remarkable similarity to the Favorite Day and Marketside muffins, down to their ingredient list, nutritional info, and streusel-topped appearance. While we don't know the exact suppliers of the muffins for all three grocery chains, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised if they come from the same source.
These blueberry muffins are described as fresh, light, and moist, with some customers saying they will go out of their way to pick up a pack. With their aesthetically appealing, high-domed top, a good amount of blueberries, and a sprinkling of streusel, these muffins are as photogenic as they are delicious. On Meijer's website, customers have written about how surprised they were that these muffins were so delicious, and wholeheartedly recommended buying them to try for yourself, with one in particular saying that Meijer has the best blueberry muffins of all the brands they've tried. They do have a cakeiness that divides some customers, but if you have no qualms about enjoying cake for breakfast, we say dig in.
Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins
If we put the muffins from Target, Walmart, Meijer, and Aldi in a lineup without their labels, do you think we could tell the difference? These Aldi Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins are near-identical to the three previously mentioned muffins, right down to their nutritional info. However, these muffins have a little secret something: Two days before their best-by date, Aldi will mark these treats down by 50%. That's a pretty sweet deal for a four-pack that's already budget-friendly.
With an airy, moist texture – some Redditors claim it's easy to eat multiple muffins without realizing it — these muffins are a great choice for breakfast, a snack, or even dessert. Others say that they make a point of picking up a pack on every Aldi trip. One of our writers even gave it fourth place in their ranking of Aldi baked goods, noting the buttery, rich sponge. One gripe — more to do with packaging than the muffins themselves — is that the streusel topping loses its crunchy texture inside the plastic clamshell. Rectify it with a Reddit hack: a zap in the microwave or toaster oven and a dab of butter.
Wegmans Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins
One of the gripes many of those who follow gluten-free diets have with baked goods is that the absence of gluten can lead to a dry, crumbly bake. Fortunately, gluten-free baking has come quite a long way in recent years, as exemplified by Wegmans Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins. These muffins are made with a blend of white rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, corn starch, and tapioca starch, with both sour cream and buttermilk providing that necessary moisture.
Unlike the chain's regular blueberry muffins mentioned above, these aren't quite as gigantic, being more on par with previous muffins in this list, but it's the flavor and texture that are really worth noting. Multiple happy reviews stated that these gluten-free muffins are tender, moist, and sweet, with some saying that they're the best they'd had in years. Within the gluten-free community online, customers describe them as not tasting gluten-free at all, with their light, fresh texture.
Trader Joe's Blueberry Muffins
The last blueberry muffin to make it on our list comes from none other than Trader Joe's. While not the most unique offering in the store's extensive lineup, these blueberry muffins are still a delicious, reliable standby. Putting these muffins ahead of the pack is the inclusion of sweetened lemon zest, which perks up the muffin as a whole. Add to that recipe sour cream and a muffin top covered in crunchy sugar, and you can see why this baked good is one of the best blueberry muffins available in any grocery store. That crunchy sugar top keeps these muffins from being too cakey, providing some much-needed textural difference, with some reviews pointing out the superior muffin top specifically.
This blueberry muffin also earns points for an excellent blueberry-to-cake ratio, according to customers, which adds to the overall moist nature of the breakfast pastry. Trader Joe's recommends that, for true blueberry muffin bliss, you warm them in the microwave or toaster oven and finish them with a generous spread of butter, drizzle of honey, or smear of lemon curd. Each pack comes with four muffins, so why not get creative and try one plain, and then toppings on the remaining three?
Methodology
In order to determine the hands-down best grocery store muffins, there were a few criteria we kept in mind. First, the muffins had to be from the grocery chain's own bakery, rather than a national brand like Little Debbie's, Entenmann's, or similar. Second, they had to have a high rating on the existing grocery store website, if applicable.
To supplement this rating, we looked at social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit to corroborate the favorable reviews. Finally, we stuck with regular blueberry muffins or blueberry streusel muffins versus mixed berry or muffins with other inclusions, like cream cheese, listed. While preferences for what makes the ideal blueberry muffin vary, we mainly focused on texture, freshness, and overall blueberry flavor.