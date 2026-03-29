The 12 Hands-Down Best Grocery Store Blueberry Muffins, According To Customers

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If you're a fiend for sweets first thing in the morning (guilty), then you know there's nothing better than a muffin alongside your cup of coffee. All the better if your muffin of choice is blueberry, since, with the addition of fruit, you can convince yourself that you're eating something healthy, and not just cake for breakfast.

However, baking isn't always everyone's strong suit, and if you're not inclined to whip up your own batch of blueberry muffins (like these cardamom blueberry muffins), you might instead consider your local grocery store to satisfy your craving. With budgets tight and grocery bills growing, though, you don't want to waste your hard-earned dough on a bake that's sub-par.

That's why we turned to internet reviews to help us find store-bought blueberry muffins that were not only good but also, by and large, considered the best. Sold under the stores' own labels and found in their bakeries, these muffins are the best of the blueberry variety. Tender, moist, and with enough blueberries to earn the name, these breakfast treats are the ones worth adding to your cart.