5 Costco Kirkland Desserts That Could Pass For Homemade
Whether you're heading to a party and don't want to arrive empty-handed or you want to impress your in-laws visiting from out of town, you may have considered taking a trip to Costco. There are plenty of Costco items to feed a crowd, and a sweet treat may be the best option. If you don't have the time, ingredients, or energy to whip up something from scratch, you can trust that Costco carries plenty of Kirkland Signature-branded tasty treats that you can pass off as homemade.
There is an important caveat: If you are a home baker, you might not think these treats are worthy of being called homemade. However, if you brought any of these to a party on a separate platter or jazzed them up a bit, they could pass for fresh-baked. I selected items I have personally tried, so I can attest to their homemade appearance and taste. Not many were a good fit, honestly, so the options I chose have a specific rustic or unique look that makes them seem like they were crafted from scratch.
Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies are a delectable treat that many people enjoy eating. They are some of the best desserts you can bring to a function or a potluck because of how likable they are. Costco's Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies can certainly be passed off as homemade and are guaranteed to be loved by all, especially when they look like the cookies you can make in your own oven.
The chocolate chunks help them stand out from your basic chocolate chip and make them a slightly elevated version of a classic. The chocolate pieces are organically placed throughout the cookie, so no two cookies are exactly alike, helping them look more homemade. They're slightly buttery and sweet, with a hint of cocoa to round things out. Reviewers like these cookies because of their balanced amount of chocolate, which doesn't make them feel cloying. Plus, they were the No. 1 Costco cookie in my previous taste test because of their superior, rich flavor.
Place the cookies on a plate and pile them up high, cover with plastic wrap, and it'll look like you spent the whole morning baking them for a party. This Kirkland Signature item comes in a 24-pack, so you can serve all of them or just a few.
Apple Pie
When you take Costco's gigantic Double Crusted Apple Pie out of the plastic clamshell, it could certainly appear homemade. However, it's not something you can get year-round. It's a seasonal product found in the fall, so don't expect to waltz into Costco in the middle of summer and find it. It has a delicious, crispy crust that looks quite rustic. If you place it onto a large round tray and put it out for people to eat, the average person would likely think that you made it.
The pie is huge and can certainly feed a crowd. It's sweet, as you might expect, with fantastic apple chunks that I love. It feels hearty and homemade, like you spent the afternoon cleaning, coring, and cutting apples for your masterpiece of a pie. Reviews have said it's the best apple pie they've ever eaten and that it's nothing like the typical pie you'd get at the grocery store. When you see them on the display at Costco, you'll notice that each one looks slightly different, including with different shades of brown or a lumpier texture; this really helps with the homemade look.
Cheesecake
Cheesecake is a classic. I've had the dessert so many times, from various home bakers, bakeries, and stores, and none of them ever look the same. There's no universal recipe everyone follows, which is why you will find various crust thicknesses or cake diameters. Because of this, Costco's version could pass as homemade as well. You can leave it as is, but if you add a couple of berries or a drizzle of caramel sauce, it can really ramp up the freshly made appearance. If you'd rather keep things simple, take it out of the container and place it on a platter.
The Costco Kirkland Signature Cheesecake was deemed one of the best cakes from Costco by one of our tasters because it's an all-around scrumptious dessert with a creamy but mild overall flavor. I particularly like the thick crust. As a note: The cake may or may not come scored, showing where to cut. If yours has that, I recommend slicing the pieces before serving so they are not visible. Or, you can strategically place some chocolate chips or other toppings on the marks to hide them. It has a homemade taste, but you can spare yourself the time of making it — it's a win-win.
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Something about a loaf always feels homemade and cozy. Once you take the Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf out of the cardboard packaging, it genuinely looks homemade. It comes in a thin aluminum baking pan, one that many home bakers use (myself included).
It has the perfect tangy-sweet combination that makes it feel and taste fresh and flavorful, and nothing about it screams "made in a commercial kitchen." Other shoppers think it tastes homemade too, thanks to its tantalizing, moist texture and fine crumb. I especially like that the blueberries bring a fresh, sweet, and tart element that prevents it from tasting cloying. Adding fresh lemon zest on top of the icing can give it an even fresher look and flavor.
The Costco loaf appears as though you baked it, artfully drizzled it with some icing, and plated it for your guests. Each one seems different thanks to the icing and crumble placement, so you could buy multiple and still have them seem like they were made in your kitchen.
Caramel S'mores Clusters
Now, if you prefer something that isn't a baked good, check out the Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters. They vary in size and shape and certainly look like you spent a whole day preparing them. They have caramel, grahams, marshmallows, and milk chocolate, all of which you could theoretically buy to make your own treats at home.
This Costco snack has an enticing blend of flavors and textures that will make people want to eat more than one piece, and some folks may think you handcrafted these treats just for them. Place them in a glass dish with a lid, such as a Tupperware container, to make it look like they came straight from your kitchen. I find that they are chewy, creamy, and a pure delight to eat — making them a worthwhile Costco snack. Shoppers love them and devour them quickly, too, so they're sure to be a hit if you bring them to a function. The great thing is that you can buy them year-round, so you can rely on them when you need a homemade-looking option.
Methodology
As a long-time Costco member, I used my experience eating and tasting various treats as a guide to what could pass as homemade. While there are lots of Kirkland Signature treats, few look or taste scratch-made. Potent or artificial flavorings or a manufactured-looking appearance (like with the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake) excluded items from this list.
I've seen and tasted the five aforementioned baked goods in person and felt they could appear homemade to the average person (i.e., not a baker). I backed up my reasoning with other customer feedback and reviews.