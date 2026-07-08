5 Costco Kirkland Desserts That Could Pass For Homemade

Chocolate chip cookies are a delectable treat that many people enjoy eating. They are some of the best desserts you can bring to a function or a potluck because of how likable they are. Costco's Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies can certainly be passed off as homemade and are guaranteed to be loved by all, especially when they look like the cookies you can make in your own oven.

The chocolate chunks help them stand out from your basic chocolate chip and make them a slightly elevated version of a classic. The chocolate pieces are organically placed throughout the cookie, so no two cookies are exactly alike, helping them look more homemade. They're slightly buttery and sweet, with a hint of cocoa to round things out. Reviewers like these cookies because of their balanced amount of chocolate, which doesn't make them feel cloying. Plus, they were the No. 1 Costco cookie in my previous taste test because of their superior, rich flavor.

Place the cookies on a plate and pile them up high, cover with plastic wrap, and it'll look like you spent the whole morning baking them for a party. This Kirkland Signature item comes in a 24-pack, so you can serve all of them or just a few.