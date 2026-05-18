4 Chocolate Desserts From Costco To Buy And 3 To Avoid

Of all the products that you could stock up on at Costco, desserts are one food category that's not to be ignored. In fact, there are quite a few must-buy desserts lining the shelves of a given Costco location, including popular cakes and bakery items, and those desserts that feature a star ingredient that very few of us can resist: chocolate.

Chocolate desserts come in all shapes and sizes, and those that you might find at Costco are no different. To save you the trouble of buying a bulk-sized chocolate dessert that misses the mark, I've purchased and sampled seven popular Costco chocolate desserts and have determined those most worth buying and those most worth skipping.

My criteria in determining what's a buy and what's a skip are pretty simple. To start, the dessert has to not only taste good, but it has to highlight chocolate in a way that makes sense — whether chocolate is successfully the star of the show, or if it's at least used well in a dessert where chocolate shares the spotlight. Either way, the chocolate desserts I recommend are those that taste great, offer a high-quality product, and those that I think are especially worth buying in bulk (because, in true Costco standard, most of these desserts come with quite a few servings).