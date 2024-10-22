The Costco Kirkland Signature Ice Cream That's Better Left In The Freezer Aisle

Costco is the land of giant freezers. And those freezers are full of no shortage of frozen dessert products. From fruity popsicles to Oreo ice cream sandwiches, the options can be overwhelming. This is why you may be tempted to reach for something basic; a simple chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar can't be bad, right? Well, we ranked eight frozen desserts at Costco to slim down your pool of options and make it easier to choose. The Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars were less than impressive and landed last on our list.

Kirkland, Costco's private label, has some of our favorite products, so we were excited to try these. The above product is advertised as "ice cream bars with chocolate flavored coating and roasted almonds." What's not to love? Plus, with 18 bars to a box, the cheap price of this product is enticing. But in this case, the quality of the product does match the price, resulting in a less tasty treat. If we're going to eat ice cream, we want it to satisfy our sweet tooth, and these bars just fell short.