We'd Skip These Two Muffins From Costco's Bakery. Here's Why
Shopping at Costco can often feel like a treasure hunt, yielding new finds, old favorites, and some surprises. For fans of Costco's bakery, you know that there are plenty of delicious items to buy and a handful of others you should skip. According to Tasting Table's research, two flavors of muffin from the Costco bakery are firmly on the "no" list as they are a duo of disappointing desserts. The next time you're browsing Costco for a sweet treat, leave the triple chocolate and blueberries and cream muffins in the bakery section and opt for a more fulfilling confection.
Per Tasting Table's taste tests, this pair of muffin flavors were both determined to be largely lacking in both taste and texture. After the drastic changes Costco made with its freshly baked muffins that swapped out old favorites for smaller varieties in new and lesser flavors, it's clear to see why these bakery goods are proverbial duds. Unlike the large-scale variety packs of yore, each version is offered in a single-flavor eight-pack, making it easier to avoid buying.
Albeit titled "triple chocolate" muffins, Tasting Table noted that the heavy and dry chocolate chips do nothing to enhance the flavor and actually ruin the sweetness with an unpleasant mouthfeel. As for the blueberries and cream muffins, Tasting Table pointed out that the pastries have an off-putting artificial flavor that makes them taste too obviously store-bought. Customer complaints only serve to echo this negative sentiment.
What fans think of Costco's muffins
Though Costco changed up its muffins in the name of listening to and acting on customer complaints, many would sum up the ensuing bakery-related backlash as: Costco muffins got smaller, and the company blamed it on its customers. Comments across Reddit and elsewhere strongly indicate that the changes to the recipe and sizing, as well as the new flavors, which include the triple chocolate and blueberries and cream muffins, are an unwelcome development.
One Reddit user noted, "The chocolate ones were SO much better 10+ years ago. Moist and LOTS of chocolate chips...They're just not good and haven't been in a long time." With regard to the blueberry variety, a commenter added, "We bought the blueberry cream and they were...meh. Not very sweet, which I'm generally ok with, but the blueberries had absolutely zero flavor." Of both flavors, another user stated, "The old large blueberry were my favorite. My kids like the chocolate, so I had help eating the larger purchase. I found the new blueberry and chocolate to be dry."
Though these bakery items have been met with a rather icy reception in both Tasting Table's estimations and customer critiques, it seems these unfavorable flavors are nonetheless here to stay. Try skipping them in favor of better bakery options or preparing your own homemade muffins instead. In the meantime, you can always contact Costco to share your feedback in the hopes its bakery will once again offer more fulfilling flavors.