We'd Skip These Two Muffins From Costco's Bakery. Here's Why

Shopping at Costco can often feel like a treasure hunt, yielding new finds, old favorites, and some surprises. For fans of Costco's bakery, you know that there are plenty of delicious items to buy and a handful of others you should skip. According to Tasting Table's research, two flavors of muffin from the Costco bakery are firmly on the "no" list as they are a duo of disappointing desserts. The next time you're browsing Costco for a sweet treat, leave the triple chocolate and blueberries and cream muffins in the bakery section and opt for a more fulfilling confection.

Per Tasting Table's taste tests, this pair of muffin flavors were both determined to be largely lacking in both taste and texture. After the drastic changes Costco made with its freshly baked muffins that swapped out old favorites for smaller varieties in new and lesser flavors, it's clear to see why these bakery goods are proverbial duds. Unlike the large-scale variety packs of yore, each version is offered in a single-flavor eight-pack, making it easier to avoid buying.

Albeit titled "triple chocolate" muffins, Tasting Table noted that the heavy and dry chocolate chips do nothing to enhance the flavor and actually ruin the sweetness with an unpleasant mouthfeel. As for the blueberries and cream muffins, Tasting Table pointed out that the pastries have an off-putting artificial flavor that makes them taste too obviously store-bought. Customer complaints only serve to echo this negative sentiment.