Every Flavor In Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray, Ranked

I was perplexed when I first read what the flavors were in the Costco holiday cookie tray, because I truly couldn't place which one was meant to be toffee sandy. As it turns out, it was the one smack dab in the middle of the tray, and the one that arguably provides the most holiday vibes thanks to the inclusion of festive sprinkles (and the one that I admittedly thought was a sugar cookie at first glance).

There was no denying the visual appeal of the toffee sandy cookie, but the flavor was disappointing. Don't get me wrong, this cookie tasted good, but I wasn't picking up on toffee notes at all. In fact, I started specifically hunting for those little blobs of toffee, taking intentional bites with the hope of getting some sort of toffee taste, but alas, the cookie mostly tasted sugary. And, hey, I can't complain too much about a good sugar cookie, but I think this flavor missed the mark in terms of living up to the type of cookie that it was actually meant to be.

This was also my least favorite of all the cookies as far as texture. I was hoping for a perfectly soft and chewy mix, but these sandies were crumbly and drier than expected. I didn't hate the toffee sandies by any means, but alas, something had to come in last place, and these were the weakest link without a doubt.