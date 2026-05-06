This Kirkland Sweet Treat Is In Stock Year-Round At Costco, Unlike The Trader Joe's Version
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Despite being two completely different shopping formats and experiences, Trader Joe's and Costco rival each other with unique store-brand products, especially snacks and desserts. In fact, you can find versions of similarly unique products at both grocery chains. One such sweet treat that both the Kirkland and Trader Joe's brands offer are packaged s'mores clusters.
Trader Joe's originally debuted S'mores bars, followed by S'mashing S'mores clusters in a plastic tub. However, these older iterations were replaced by the S'mores Clusters, a seasonal summer product, in 2025. While we thought these treats were worthy of your summer 2025 TJ's haul, many customers thought that the older versions were better. However, you can get an even tastier version of S'mores treats that are available year round from Kirkland brand's Caramel S'mores clusters. These morsels look almost like chocolate turtles, a rich milk chocolate coating stuffed with crunchy graham crackers, bouncy marshmallows and gooey kettle-cooked caramel as a bonus that holds all the ingredients together. In a tasting of Kirkland sweet treats, we included the Caramel S'mores clusters and enjoyed the symphony of textures from the crunch of the chocolate shell, to the spongy marshmallow, to that sticky ribbon of caramel. While caramel may not be a common s'mores ingredient, we think it gives them a bougie upgrade. Consequently, Kirkland's Caramel S'mores clusters are a worthwhile dessert snack worth buying to indulge your sweet tooth. They'll satisfy a s'mores lover as much as a chocolate truffle lover.
Praise for Kirkland's caramel s'mores clusters
Kirkland's Caramel S'mores Clusters received plenty of praise from shoppers on social media. For those of you who don't have a Costco membership, you can buy bags of Caramel S'mores Clusters from Walmart for an elevated yet still accessible price; they're around $21 at Walmart compared to $13.15 at Costco. However, Walmart customers were happy to shell out the extra cash, as one Walmart review said they were "so yummy! I broke down and ordered two more bags to freeze." Reddit threads deemed the caramel s'mores clusters "morsels of heaven" and dangerously delicious. One Redditor joked, "these are like crack at my house," while another echoed the sentiment by saying they were "so good I'm creating 'S'mores Anonymous' online to deal with my addiction to them."
If you're missing the crunch from the graham crackers, you can always store the clusters in the fridge as many Redditors have pointed out. The only complaint that we and various reviews had was that we didn't get as much graham cracker taste as we would've liked. But the burnt sugar taste of the caramel compensates for the disappointing ratio of graham crackers while also bringing depth to the sweetness of unroasted marshmallows. To that effect, if you want a roasted marshmallow fix without the campfire, you can try making this recipe for s'mores dip that toasts marshmallows with the help of your oven.