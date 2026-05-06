This Kirkland Sweet Treat Is In Stock Year-Round At Costco, Unlike The Trader Joe's Version

Kirkland's Caramel S'mores Clusters received plenty of praise from shoppers on social media. For those of you who don't have a Costco membership, you can buy bags of Caramel S'mores Clusters from Walmart for an elevated yet still accessible price; they're around $21 at Walmart compared to $13.15 at Costco. However, Walmart customers were happy to shell out the extra cash, as one Walmart review said they were "so yummy! I broke down and ordered two more bags to freeze." Reddit threads deemed the caramel s'mores clusters "morsels of heaven" and dangerously delicious. One Redditor joked, "these are like crack at my house," while another echoed the sentiment by saying they were "so good I'm creating 'S'mores Anonymous' online to deal with my addiction to them."

If you're missing the crunch from the graham crackers, you can always store the clusters in the fridge as many Redditors have pointed out. The only complaint that we and various reviews had was that we didn't get as much graham cracker taste as we would've liked. But the burnt sugar taste of the caramel compensates for the disappointing ratio of graham crackers while also bringing depth to the sweetness of unroasted marshmallows. To that effect, if you want a roasted marshmallow fix without the campfire, you can try making this recipe for s'mores dip that toasts marshmallows with the help of your oven.